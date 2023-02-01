Which Type Of Wine Glass Do You Prefer? - Exclusive Survey
Fans of exquisite cocktails or microbreweries could spend their whole lives working to find a favorite drink. Whether it's trying to find the perfect winter wine, or agonizing over a beer's mouthfeel, the world of beverages is one many people choose to dive into very seriously. While many people have a preference for different types of liquor, wine, or beer, another huge factor drink connoisseurs should consider is the type of glass they use for their drink. Whether avid spirit drinkers are wondering what the best drinking glass is for gin, or fans of beer want to invest in a better set of Pilsner glasses, there are a variety of reasons to choose a certain drinking glass. For fans of wine, this is especially the case as the shape and size of the glass can change the entire wine-drinking experience.
Different-shaped cups introduce different aromas to your nose and also highlight different scents. Some glass shapes preserve flavor better than others. The list goes on and on. If you're new to the world of wine and not sure which glasses to buy, we're here to help you out. We conducted a survey to see which type of wine glass our readers prefer to help you find your perfect wine glass.
You can't go wrong with a classic
According to a survey of 567 Americans, we found that standard wine glasses are the favorite of the majority. Garnering 54.67% of the vote, it seems many wine drinkers agree that you can't go wrong with a classic. While standard wine glasses vary in shape and size, they tend to hold between 12 and 16 fluid ounces of wine (per Millesima Fine Wine). According to Wine Folly, these types of glasses are best for red wines as the small rim of the glass softens forward flavors.
Next up for best wine glass is a tie between the flute and the tulip glass, both coming in with 13.40% of the vote. Per advanced mixlogy, the tall, thin nature of both the flute and the tulip glass makes it an ideal choice for sparkling wines since it is able to preserve the bubbles for longer. For folks who enjoy Crémant and Prosecco, those options might be a good choice. Coming in a close third for favorite wine glass, with 13.05% of the vote, is the tumbler. If you're looking for practicality, trading a fragile stemmed glass for a hearty stainless steel one is a nice choice. The last drinking glass option voted on was the shallow coupe glass, garnering just 5.47% of the vote.
While everyone has a favorite, different drinking glasses work better with different wines, so do some research before buying to make the best choice for you.