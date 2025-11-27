This Is Gordon Ramsay's Largest Restaurant Chain In The US

Hell's Kitchen isn't just Gordon Ramsay's longest-running reality show — it's also his largest restaurant chain in the U.S. What started as a fiery TV competition turned into a national dining empire, with seven locations stretching from Las Vegas to Miami. Ramsay Steak may share that number worldwide, but only a handful of those steakhouses are based in the States — leaving Hell's Kitchen as his biggest American brand. The fire behind it hasn't dimmed; the show was renewed for two more seasons back in 2024, showing that Ramsay's signature tension and heat still pull people in.

When the first Hell's Kitchen restaurant opened at Caesars Palace in 2018, it wasn't a typical celebrity spinoff. The space was designed to look and feel like the real set — complete with red and blue kitchens, uniformed teams, and a glowing pitchfork at the entrance. Inside, diners could finally order the dishes they'd watched rise and fall under Ramsay's scrutiny: Pan-seared scallops, Beef Wellington, and lobster risotto — one of Gordon Ramsay's most iconic dishes – served with all the theatrical polish of the show itself.

For Ramsay, who already helms 32 U.S. restaurants and 88 worldwide, Hell's Kitchen represents the sweet spot between entertainment and fine dining, turning the TV persona into something tangible — a concept that's as high-stakes as it is enduring. What began as one kitchen in Las Vegas has since set the stage for a cross-country expansion that shows no sign of cooling off.