It's Official: Hell's Kitchen Has Been Renewed For 2 More Seasons

Gordon Ramsay's iconic pressure cooker of a high-stakes cooking competition is sticking around for a bit longer. "Hell's Kitchen" has officially been renewed for two additional seasons on Fox, according to a post from the show's account on X, formerly known as Twitter. The beloved series is also coming up on its 20th anniversary, with the first season premiering in 2005.

The popular series, which is arguably chef and host Ramsay's most well-known TV project, gathers chefs from around the country and brings them to the Hell's Kitchen set for a series of intense cooking challenges and mentorship from Ramsay, beginning with two teams and eventually whittling down to one winning chef. "Hell's Kitchen" victors, like Season 21 winner Alex Belew, are offered head chef positions at one of Ramsay's many high-profile restaurants as part of the grand prize. Now, with a confirmed season 23 and 24, it looks like Ramsay isn't slowing down. In fact, "Hell's Kitchen" is gearing up for a significant change in the new seasons by moving its filming location.