Where Is Hell's Kitchen Winner Alex Belew Today?

Chef Alex Belew won Season 21 of "Hell's Kitchen," which aired from September 2022 to February 2023. Before his win on the show, the chef obtained his Culinary Arts degree at The Art Institute of Tennessee in Nashville. He went on to establish his own catering company, Alex Belew Catering, before becoming a high school cooking instructor. He then opened his first restaurant in 2018 after winning several awards for his cooking.

After his win on the competitive show, Belew still wanted to share his cooking with the world. He now has his own website where he shares recipes for dishes like gnocchi with chicken confit, carrot sorbet, and butterscotch pot de crème. He also shares videos of his cooking on social media and posts on both his Instagram and TikTok pages.

If you'd rather try Belew's cooking in person, however, you're in luck. The chef has cooked in quite a few different places since his "Hell's Kitchen" win.