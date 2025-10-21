One Of Gordon Ramsay's Most Iconic Dishes Is A One-Pot Meal

Now, while this one-pot method that Hell's Kitchen staff uses to make the lobster risotto is about as straightforward as it comes for the recipe — and is similar to chef Charlie Palmer's popular rendition of the dish — there are still small adjustments to be made to it if you want your risotto to be even closer to Ramsay's personal preference. If the latter is the case, utilizing a butternut squash puree as a mix-in for the risotto as it finishes cooking is a method that is often used by Ramsay himself and taught to the chefs who compete on "Hell's Kitchen." This puree can be made by blending seedless squash flesh with heavy cream and milk before adding salt after the blending is complete.

Beyond that, keeping some of Wolfgang Puck's tips for making risotto in mind could be your key to success with the challenging dish. Most notably, using a high-quality stock that you made yourself is a great way to ensure the risotto has a good taste. Alternatively, while it doesn't matter much what kind of wine you use, introducing it and cooking it off completely before moving on with the rest of the recipe is considered by some to be one of the biggest make-or-break aspects of the dish as a whole.