One Of Gordon Ramsay's Most Iconic Dishes Is A One-Pot Meal
Gordon Ramsay has a reputation as a perfectionist in the kitchen, with many believing that all his signature recipes necessitate a multitude of steps, equipment, and know-how to get done. However, while precision and know-how are incredibly important to making a perfect version of any meal Ramsay cooks — from the ultimate grilled cheese to Beef Wellington — some of the British chef's greatest recipes actually only require one pan throughout the entire cooking process to complete.
The most notable of these one-pot recipes is none other than his world-renowned lobster risotto, a dish that fans of the celebrity chef are sure to recognize. Served at each of the seven Hell's Kitchen locations in the world today, the lobster risotto has been the subject of many "Hell's Kitchen" contestants' biggest meltdowns due to its demanding nature. The recipe consists of cooking rice in a mixture of butter, oil, and wine in a saucepan before adding a ladle worth of hot chicken broth repeatedly for the rice to absorb for around 20-30 minutes, giving you a firm risotto that is near completion. From there, add in parmesan cheese, butter, truffle oil, and mascarpone before adding the lobster to finish the dish.
Important things to keep in mind when making Gordon Ramsay's lobster risotto
Now, while this one-pot method that Hell's Kitchen staff uses to make the lobster risotto is about as straightforward as it comes for the recipe — and is similar to chef Charlie Palmer's popular rendition of the dish — there are still small adjustments to be made to it if you want your risotto to be even closer to Ramsay's personal preference. If the latter is the case, utilizing a butternut squash puree as a mix-in for the risotto as it finishes cooking is a method that is often used by Ramsay himself and taught to the chefs who compete on "Hell's Kitchen." This puree can be made by blending seedless squash flesh with heavy cream and milk before adding salt after the blending is complete.
@gordonramsayofficial
Lobster #risotto ....a #HellsKitchen classic ! The perfect #recipe to celebrate the new Season and the weekend !! #feastfriday #tiktokcooks @Food Club FOX
Beyond that, keeping some of Wolfgang Puck's tips for making risotto in mind could be your key to success with the challenging dish. Most notably, using a high-quality stock that you made yourself is a great way to ensure the risotto has a good taste. Alternatively, while it doesn't matter much what kind of wine you use, introducing it and cooking it off completely before moving on with the rest of the recipe is considered by some to be one of the biggest make-or-break aspects of the dish as a whole.