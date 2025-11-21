Texas Roadhouse-Owned Restaurants: The Differences Between Jaggers And Bubba's 33 Explained

Texas Roadhouse has been on a roll as America's favorite steakhouse for the past few years. In 2024, the brand saw a 15% growth in sales, making it the biggest casual dining chain in the U.S. Yet in 2025, Texas Roadhouse was challenged by the growing restaurant Logan Steakhouse. Whether the top dog brand continues to grow and beat the competition remains to be seen — but luckily, this company doesn't have all its eggs in one basket.

If you're a Texas Roadhouse fan, you probably already know that Texas Roadhouse owns two other chain restaurant brands: Bubba's 33 and Jaggers. Both have been on the move, opening new stores and growing their loyal customer base in recent years. But do you know what makes these two brands different?

At first glance, these restaurants may seem quite similar. They both serve burgers and chicken, they both have red logos, and they both have a casual vibe not unlike Texas Roadhouse. But there's a reason why founder Kent Taylor created them as two separate brands; Bubba's 33 and Jaggers actually have some pretty significant differences. So, let's dig in to these two brands to understand what makes each unique.