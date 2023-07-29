The Top 15 McDonald's Food Fails

Craving a burger and fries? There's nowhere quite like McDonald's for fast food on the go. But did you know that there's more to Mickey D's than just burgers? Over the years, the popular fast-food chain has seen loads of menu items come and go — some of these became instant favorites that we all miss, and hope will return, while others didn't fare so well.

Speaking of those that didn't stand the test of time, what are some of the biggest McDonald's food fails ever? From the ill-fated Hula Burger to the badly timed McAfrika, to curiosities like the McSpaghetti and the McLobster, we've rounded up 15 of the most epic food fails Mickey D's has ever had. Most of these have, thankfully, vanished from menus around the globe, though some of the items, like the McSpaghetti and pizza, are somehow still available at certain outlets in specific countries.