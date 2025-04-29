It's Clear Why Hardee's Has Been Struggling

Most brands come and go, so when one sticks around for more than half a century, you know that it's been doing something right. Until recently, this seemed to be the case with Hardee's. Since opening in Greenville, North Carolina in 1960, Hardee's went on to go from strength to strength, swelling to an enormous size with thousands of restaurants dotted around the country (and, indeed, the world). Signature offerings like Hardee's biscuits and its Thickburgers kept business thriving and brand loyalty strong. Well, until recently, that is. In the last few years, Hardee's has seen a significant downturn in its fortunes, with closing restaurants and struggling franchises.

So why has Hardee's been doing so badly lately? Well, it seems to be a perfect storm of poor choices, bad market conditions, and a deteriorating public image. Moves like removing its Thickburgers from the menu or putting out ad campaigns that feel totally outdated have contributed to its downfall, and it's also been impacted by its ability to expand into certain territories and its decision to embrace new technologies. It appears that Hardee's is quickly becoming a relic, and we think we're pretty clear on exactly where it's been getting it wrong.