Watch Out, Gorton's: These Frozen Fish Sticks Are The Best, According To Customers
A freezer without a stash of fish sticks is unthinkable. These crispy little lengths of golden goodness can be paired with almost anything from fries and mashed taters to sweetcorn and coleslaw. Better yet, you can use them to make speedy tacos or stuff them into a sammie when time is short. But who makes the best fish sticks? You might be surprised to learn that it isn't Gorton's. According to our research, the customer favorite comes from 365 by Whole Foods.
The brand's take on the sticks was the winner in our ranking of 13 frozen fish stick brands. The products' overall flavor and the crispy quality of the breading, made with wheat flour, modified cornstarch, and baking soda, ws a hit with customers. Moreover, these fellas have a fish-like taste, unlike some contenders that were either too overpowering or super-bland, making them a great fit for picky eaters. There are about 9 servings in each bag, which equates to a generous 45 fish sticks per packet, and they're easy to cook; simply oven bake for 14-16 minutes, turning once midway. While Gorton's fish sticks are an extremely popular product because of their juicy texture and crisp exterior, 365 by Whole Foods beats them due to their incredible value and flavor.
365 breaded fish sticks are made with pollock
365 fish sticks from Whole Foods are made with pollock, one of the best to use for homemade fish sticks. This lean protein has a mild and delicate flavor, making it perfect for coating in breadcrumbs and deep frying. The ingredients list also contains pea protein isolate, which boosts the protein content of the sticks (14 grams per five sticks) and acts as a binder that improves their texture. You won't find it in other popular fish stick brands, such as Gorton's, which explains why they have a lower overall protein content (10 grams per five sticks). Perhaps it's this additional ingredient that makes Whole Foods' fish sticks so appealing.
If you want a few ways to elevate classic frozen fish sticks, serve them with a dipping sauce or season them up with powdered aromatics, such as garlic powder or dill. You can also toss them in a sauce prior to cooking (just like chicken wings) to lend them a sticky and flavorful exterior. Turning the heat up on frozen fish sticks by coating them in a spicy hot sauce after baking is another scrumptious trick. Store-bought fish sticks are ideal for all of these ideas because they're frozen and can stand up to liquid ingredients.