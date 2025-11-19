Watch Out, Gorton's: These Frozen Fish Sticks Are The Best, According To Customers

A freezer without a stash of fish sticks is unthinkable. These crispy little lengths of golden goodness can be paired with almost anything from fries and mashed taters to sweetcorn and coleslaw. Better yet, you can use them to make speedy tacos or stuff them into a sammie when time is short. But who makes the best fish sticks? You might be surprised to learn that it isn't Gorton's. According to our research, the customer favorite comes from 365 by Whole Foods.

The brand's take on the sticks was the winner in our ranking of 13 frozen fish stick brands. The products' overall flavor and the crispy quality of the breading, made with wheat flour, modified cornstarch, and baking soda, ws a hit with customers. Moreover, these fellas have a fish-like taste, unlike some contenders that were either too overpowering or super-bland, making them a great fit for picky eaters. There are about 9 servings in each bag, which equates to a generous 45 fish sticks per packet, and they're easy to cook; simply oven bake for 14-16 minutes, turning once midway. While Gorton's fish sticks are an extremely popular product because of their juicy texture and crisp exterior, 365 by Whole Foods beats them due to their incredible value and flavor.