Turn The Heat Up On Frozen Fish Sticks With One Easy Addition

Making kicked-up frozen fish sticks requires just one added step — to toss each piece in a bowl of sauce, coating them all evenly. From there, it's a matter of spraying your cooking vessel to prevent sticking, then proceeding according to your usual plan.

That said, it's important to select the right hot stuff. Aside from varying heat levels, you'll also find sauces that differ in sweetness, and for this recipe, a little sugar works on multiple levels — it offers that nice balance to your spice, but will also be essential in ensuring that your sauce sticks to your sticks. Additionally, once you heat your fish (which you can do in the oven, on the stovetop, or in an air fryer), a bit of sugar will help create a caramelized layer around your crust — this is the major difference between simply dipping your sticks, and converting these freezer classics into a crave-able, crowd-pleasing snack.

You can purchase ready-made sauces or even take a crack at whipping up your own. The ideal sauce for homemade hot honey is a perfect fit here, or you can repurpose a recipe for Nashville hot chicken that features brown sugar. Sriracha, which packs that signature garlicky, vinegary profile, also contains a bit of sugar that makes it an easy all-in-one option. And whether you stick to classic buffalo or opt for a spicy mole with smoky ancho, these kicked-up fish sticks will be the stuff of totally new memories.