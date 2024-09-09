Turn The Heat Up On Frozen Fish Sticks With One Easy Addition
For some, chowing down on a plate of frozen fish sticks may feel like a return to childhood or be reminiscent of old-school TV dinners. But there are plenty of ways to elevate frozen fish sticks, and one super simple addition that will be more than pleasing to the adult palate is hot sauce.
Fish sticks are usually made from mild white fishes, which are then breaded and typically precooked so all you have to do is unbox and heat. This means they're usually pretty light in the flavor category, which makes them great candidates for a spicy condiment since the fairly neutral profile of the protein won't interfere with the subtleties of a well-made, nuanced hot sauce. The crispy, craggy exterior of a fish stick also holds onto a coating exceptionally well, too, so with a bit of your favorite spicy stuff and just an extra few minutes, you can take this easy classic from the first grade to the next level.
How to spice up your sticks
Making kicked-up frozen fish sticks requires just one added step — to toss each piece in a bowl of sauce, coating them all evenly. From there, it's a matter of spraying your cooking vessel to prevent sticking, then proceeding according to your usual plan.
That said, it's important to select the right hot stuff. Aside from varying heat levels, you'll also find sauces that differ in sweetness, and for this recipe, a little sugar works on multiple levels — it offers that nice balance to your spice, but will also be essential in ensuring that your sauce sticks to your sticks. Additionally, once you heat your fish (which you can do in the oven, on the stovetop, or in an air fryer), a bit of sugar will help create a caramelized layer around your crust — this is the major difference between simply dipping your sticks, and converting these freezer classics into a crave-able, crowd-pleasing snack.
You can purchase ready-made sauces or even take a crack at whipping up your own. The ideal sauce for homemade hot honey is a perfect fit here, or you can repurpose a recipe for Nashville hot chicken that features brown sugar. Sriracha, which packs that signature garlicky, vinegary profile, also contains a bit of sugar that makes it an easy all-in-one option. And whether you stick to classic buffalo or opt for a spicy mole with smoky ancho, these kicked-up fish sticks will be the stuff of totally new memories.