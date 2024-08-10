How To Keep Your Garbage Disposal As Stink-Free As Possible

Garbage disposals are an amazingly convenient home feature, but they do come with a major downside. This vital kitchen tool has a tendency to become a bit odiferous over time, which creates an unpleasant atmosphere in your home. To get help with this common issue, Daily Meal turned to virtual plumbing expert James Burroughs, who assists homeowners via the Frontdoor app. In addition to virtual assistance, the Frontdoor app also allows you to schedule in-person visits with knowledgeable and experienced professionals like Burroughs.

Burroughs recommends doing two things to keep your disposal smelling good. When grinding up food, you should "Continue to run water through the garbage disposal for a few moments after the disposal is clear," as doing so can prevent food debris from becoming stuck in the appliance. Also, "hot water is best" for this purpose, as it softens grease and fat so they can flow easily down the drain. When striving for a deeper clean, Burroughs advises grinding lemons and/or ice in the disposal "on a bi-weekly or monthly routine." When combining this advice with general tips for keeping your kitchen germ-free, you can rest assured of a pleasant, sanitary space.