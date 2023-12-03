15 Cauliflower Dishes You'll Be Raving About

Like its many brothers and sisters, cauliflower is a cultivar of the cruciferous vegetable species known as Brassica oleracea. This vegetable, whose name translates to "flowers of cabbage," emerged in Cyprus sometime between the 500s and 1500s after decades of selective breeding. The result is the whitish, round, tree-like superstar with tightly packed florets that has become the chameleon of the culinary world.

Thanks to its versatility, nutty flavor, slightly firm texture, and the creativity of clever human beings, this vegetable has been reimagined into virtually any base ingredient you can imagine, from rice to steak to pizza crust. Indeed, the humble cauliflower has likely attained this level of notoriety by its myriad health benefits, including being a low-calorie, high-fiber food source with abundant vitamin C, K, and folate, according to the Mayo Clinic.

This is all great, but convincing even the pickiest eaters to consume cauliflower is the key. Sneaking it into recipes ranging from soups to pasta to side dishes takes some finesse. We scoured the Daily Meal archives to help locate some of the most delicious cauliflower recipes. Read on to see how to prepare cauliflower dishes that your whole dinner table will be raving about.