The Vinegar Hack For Preventing Smelly Hard-Boiled Eggs

Hard-boiled eggs make a great snack at the office and are a healthy addition to any packed lunch. The only problem with hard-boiled eggs is that sometimes they can have an odor –- especially while they are being cooked –- that tends to hang around and is rather unpleasant.

Luckily, there is one ingredient that can help get rid of that sulfurous boiled egg smell once and for all: vinegar. Specifically, adding some vinegar to the water you use to boil the eggs can make all the difference. So, how do you do it?

To get rid of any pungent sulfur smells while making hard-boiled eggs in your kitchen, simply add a few teaspoons of white distilled vinegar to the pot of water before you start cooking. Then, hard boil the eggs as you normally would. While cooking, you will notice the slight odor of vinegar in the air, but no rotten egg smell. When you are done cooking, the vinegar odor will also disappear. With this hack, you will be left with a fresh-smelling kitchen every time.