This Virginia Food Truck Serves A Unique Fusion Of Pakistani And Appalachian Delights
Chicken curry ladled atop mashed potatoes, fried pakoras made with green tomato, and collard and spinach saag served over grits are some of the unique and delicious dishes you can find if you head to Southwest Virginia in search of The Pakalachian, a food truck that mixes Appalachian and Pakistani cuisines. Started by Mohsin and Katlin Kazmi, the food truck will soon open up a brick-and-mortar location in the Abingdon Commons Building. The couple stumbled upon the idea early in their marriage. They would alternate nights of cooking, each making meals they grew up with. When it came time to eat the leftovers, they found the items mixed together incredibly well.
Now, they aim to make each dish at their truck roughly half Pakistani and half Appalachian. The menu changes based on what's seasonally available in their garden or nearby farms, but many local traditional Appalachian foods can be found fused with Pakistani classics. Killed lettuce is turned into a chaat, pawpaw is blended into a lassi, and samosas are stuffed with pot pie fillings.
More than just good food
The Pakalachian is about more than just good food. Whether it's sourcing their produce from local vendors or using environmentally friendly containers, the Kazmis strive to be sustainable in every step of the process. Both also have full-time jobs outside of running a growing food business. Katlin is in education, and Mohsin co-owns a conservation-and-eco-tourism-based travel company called Tamandua Expeditions, which offers expeditions in Peru, India, and South Africa.
They also see their company as a way to make a difference to their smaller, out-of-the-way community in the Appalachians. They work to showcase the similarities in the two cultures. Both pride themselves on hard work and rely heavily on agriculture. There are even many ingredients the two traditions share: a variety of greens, lots of potatoes, onions, and tomatoes.
The idea of cultures coming together to create new dishes is old but still exciting. After all, Appalachian food is a fusion of Cherokee, European, and African American food traditions. Next time you find yourself in the mountains of Southwest Virginia, head over to Abingdon and give this new flavor added to one of America's great food fusion traditions a try!