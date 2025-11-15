This Virginia Food Truck Serves A Unique Fusion Of Pakistani And Appalachian Delights

The Pakalachian is about more than just good food. Whether it's sourcing their produce from local vendors or using environmentally friendly containers, the Kazmis strive to be sustainable in every step of the process. Both also have full-time jobs outside of running a growing food business. Katlin is in education, and Mohsin co-owns a conservation-and-eco-tourism-based travel company called Tamandua Expeditions, which offers expeditions in Peru, India, and South Africa.

They also see their company as a way to make a difference to their smaller, out-of-the-way community in the Appalachians. They work to showcase the similarities in the two cultures. Both pride themselves on hard work and rely heavily on agriculture. There are even many ingredients the two traditions share: a variety of greens, lots of potatoes, onions, and tomatoes.

The idea of cultures coming together to create new dishes is old but still exciting. After all, Appalachian food is a fusion of Cherokee, European, and African American food traditions. Next time you find yourself in the mountains of Southwest Virginia, head over to Abingdon and give this new flavor added to one of America's great food fusion traditions a try!