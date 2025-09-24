Anthony Bourdain Shined A Light On This Forgotten Appalachian Fruit

Anthony Bourdain had a passion for discovering foods and cultures that were often overlooked. Sure, Bourdain's favorite restaurant in Los Angeles was In-N-Out. Still, while filming the 11th season of his show, "Parts Unknown," Bourdain visited West Virginia, where he stumbled upon a seemingly forgotten Appalachian fruit called the pawpaw. During this iconic episode, Bourdain makes a pit stop at Lost Creek Farm, where he dines on corn chowder, fried rabbit, and pawpaw ice cream.

Bourdain referred to the pawpaw as "America's forgotten fruit" after the average American stopped foraging for food in the forest, but he added that "in West Virginia, they were never forgotten." It's the largest fruit indigenous to North America, but with this fruit tree, patience is a virtue. It grows in forests, often along riverbanks, and takes five to seven years before it starts producing fruit that at first glance might remind you of a papaya in appearance. A pawpaw is a pale-greenish color on the outside and yellow on the inside, with dark brown seeds. The fruit grows to be up to 6 inches long and is generally at its peak in September and October.