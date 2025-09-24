Anthony Bourdain Shined A Light On This Forgotten Appalachian Fruit
Anthony Bourdain had a passion for discovering foods and cultures that were often overlooked. Sure, Bourdain's favorite restaurant in Los Angeles was In-N-Out. Still, while filming the 11th season of his show, "Parts Unknown," Bourdain visited West Virginia, where he stumbled upon a seemingly forgotten Appalachian fruit called the pawpaw. During this iconic episode, Bourdain makes a pit stop at Lost Creek Farm, where he dines on corn chowder, fried rabbit, and pawpaw ice cream.
Bourdain referred to the pawpaw as "America's forgotten fruit" after the average American stopped foraging for food in the forest, but he added that "in West Virginia, they were never forgotten." It's the largest fruit indigenous to North America, but with this fruit tree, patience is a virtue. It grows in forests, often along riverbanks, and takes five to seven years before it starts producing fruit that at first glance might remind you of a papaya in appearance. A pawpaw is a pale-greenish color on the outside and yellow on the inside, with dark brown seeds. The fruit grows to be up to 6 inches long and is generally at its peak in September and October.
What do pawpaws taste like?
How does a pawpaw fruit taste? To put it simply, the flavor is a little unique. It has a creamy texture, and its flavor is mild with hints of apple, banana, and citrus. The taste is quite similar to a jackfruit or maybe a mango, depending on who you ask. But don't go to Whole Foods or your local grocery store to buy it because these fruits are a rarity to come by. Because of their delicate nature, they bruise easily and have a short shelf life. They can be eaten raw, but you can also use them in pudding, quick bread, and jam.
West Virginians aren't the only Americans to enjoy this marginalized fruit. They grow from Michigan to up and down the East Coast. George Washington even planted pawpaw trees on the grounds of his Mount Vernon estate in Virginia. Thomas Jefferson also had them growing at Monticello, and the traveling party of the Lewis and Clark expedition is also rumored to have enjoyed this fruit. Still, Anthony Bourdain's visit to the Appalachian region placed a much-needed spotlight on this forgotten fruit, creating a renewed interest. As a result, don't be surprised if you start seeing pawpaw pie, cocktails, cookies, and cheesecake gracing your table.