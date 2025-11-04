The Appalachian Dish That Combines Lettuce And Bacon Grease

Salads don't have to be just for diets. You can eat a simple side salad of healthy kale, avocado, and citrus with a light dressing, or you can drown lettuce in bacon grease like they do in the springtime in Appalachia. Killed lettuce, also known as kilt lettuce or wilted lettuce, is a regional specialty that is both fresh and smokey.

It is incredibly simple and takes advantage of an overabundance of springtime greens. The first lettuce of the spring is the go to choice for the salad base — freshly picked and ready to be sacrificed. Toss in fresh spring onions or ramps, oniony-garlicky wild leeks, and you have the essence of the season in a bowl. Then, fry up some fatty bacon to get a pan full of the grease. Immediately pour the hot grease over the greens and that's it! The hot grease will slightly wilt the lettuce, hence the name. It is essentially a vehicle for delicious bacon grease as lettuce is generally light in everything — calories, nutrients, and fat.