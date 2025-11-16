10 Vintage Appetizers From The '50s That Need To Make A Comeback

Some things were just done a little bit better in the old days, and one of those things was appetizers. Nowadays, appetizers can feel as though they fall into the same territory over and over again: You're either serving little pieces of deep-fried beige food, hastily assembling fussy little tarts that are gone in seconds, or shoving a bowl of chips on the table.

Back in the '50s, though, appetizers were a sight to behold. These dishes had a real ambition to them, and married a generosity of spirit and flavor with surprising diversity. They also had a real sense of drama to them. A lot of this came from the time period, of course. The 1950s were the decade of the cocktail party, when people threw off the trauma of the Second World War and came together to celebrate a new sense of freedom, prosperity, and excitement.

The appetizers of the decade reflected the feeling of liberation at the time, and dishes like Hollywood Dunk, Neiman Marcus dip, and rumaki felt like a product of their era, simultaneously extravagant and accessible. As you might expect, this was also a time when processed food items reigned supreme, leading to appetizers like the SPAM and cheese ribbon loaf and Philly Hostess dip. We think these appetizers deserve a second spin.