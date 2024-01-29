The Reason Philadelphia Cream Cheese Is Packaged In Foil

Whether you're spreading it on a freshly made bagel or using it as a filling for some stuffed jalapenos, cream cheese provides you with that special something that other smears just can't replicate. Butter may come close, but it's lacking that sweet and milky cheese flavor full of satisfaction. For years, cream cheese has been that secret ingredient doubling as a condiment, providing just the right textures and flavors to tons of meals. In fact, its history is just as rich as its essence, filled with fascinating facts, and one of them centers on the very packaging it comes in.

Kraft's Philadelphia cream cheese notably comes packed in foil, and this is because it can be used as a thin barrier to keep out its number one enemy: Oxygen. However, this is merely one reason, making it quite profound how logistics and marketing also played into its usage. Since the late 1800s, Kraft's Philadelphia cream cheese has been wrapped up and sold the same way. The company's world-famous, high-quality product is the proof that's in the pudding, or, rather, cream cheese.