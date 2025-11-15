Keep Your Kitchen Sink Odor-Free While Traveling With This Easy Trick

Vacation is about kicking back, enjoying the snow or sun, and relaxing, but before you pack your bags and head out the door to embrace that R&R mode, there's one thing you should do in your kitchen to ensure your house doesn't take on a stale smell while you are away: Prep your kitchen drain. If you've ever returned home after a week or longer and thought your house smelled a little funky, the source is likely in your sink. However, with just a glass of water and a paper towel, you can eliminate the problem before it happens, and it's one of the many ways to clean your kitchen.

During your hiatus from your home, a lack of moisture and humidity can be bad for your plumbing. The p-trap, a curved pipe that forms a U-shape or a P, depending on your vantage point, is designed to hold a small amount of standing water that helps to block decomposing waste and sewer gases from traveling up the pipes and into your home. This is why you need this hack. Turn on some cold water and let it run for about 10 seconds in your kitchen sink, and then pour an 8-ounce glass of water right into the basin. Moisten a paper towel so it is wet, but not saturated, and place this right over the drain. This will decrease the rate of evaporation as well as keep bugs at bay. When you return home, no foul smells.