What Brand Is Behind Costco's Kirkland Bottled Water?

Costco has built a cult following with its Kirkland Signature brand. Kirkland products have yielded $56 billion in revenue, almost a quarter of the members-only, buy-in-bulk warehouse's total business. The items sold under this store label may cost less, but they are often made by other high-end manufacturers. Kirkland Signature water is produced by the family-owned Niagara Bottling, a big player in the private-label bottled water industry. Niagara has been in business since 1963.

Headquartered in Diamond Bar, California, the company provides purified water, spring water, sparkling water, protein drinks, vitamin enhanced water, and teas to many retailers, including 7-Eleven and Kroger. Still, Costco notes on its website that what makes its purified bottled water unique from expensive bottled water brands is a proprietary mineral blend that is added as well as the fact that it's made using "state-of-the-art purification, filtration, and reverse osmosis technologies" and is "bottled using the highest quality certifications in the industry." If you are a bottled water drinker, the price point may have you stocking up.