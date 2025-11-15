7 Best Sandwiches In The US, According To (Somebody Feed) Phil Rosenthal
When it comes to the perfect portable food, the humble sandwich takes the cake. In fact, sandwiches can be eaten for virtually any meal and the possible combinations of ingredients are endless. Though we all have our personal favorites, from the gooiest grilled cheeses to a bougie Monte Cristo, we wanted to hit up a real expert to get their take on the matter. For this, we consulted Phil Rosenthal, host and expert eater of the hit Netflix series, "Somebody Feed Phil."
The delightfully down-to-earth Rosenthal, who is currently on tour across the United States and whose new book "Phil's Favorites: Recipes from Friends and Family to Make at Home" is now available, has experienced his fair share of sandwiches from across the globe. From international specialties, like Vietnamese bánh mi and Chilean Lomito, to American classics, such as Italian beef and Po' Boys, Rosenthal is something of a sandwich aficionado.
When asked what the single most important factor of a good sandwich is, Rosenthal responded: "So a lot of people think it's just what's in the sandwich, but the bread is half the sandwich ... it's the unsung hero of the sandwich ... It's the first thing when you think about it, that your lips and teeth touch ... And it sets off a chain reaction ... if you don't have good bread, I don't care what's in the sandwich." Read on to discover the best sandwiches in the U.S., according to Mr. Rosenthal.
New Orleans, Louisiana: Collard Green Melt at Turkey and the Wolf
The first sandwich Phil Rosenthal mentioned came from New Orleans, Louisiana. The restaurant who produced this masterpiece was Turkey and the Wolf. Since it opened in 2016, chef Mason Hereford has garnered his fair share of media attention, including nods in both Food & Wine and GQ magazines as one of the Most Important Restaurants of the Decade as well as nominations for a duo of James Beard Awards.
While the menu includes a wide array of hot and cold specialty sandwiches, the one that caught Rosenthal's attention was the Collard Green Melt. Rosenthal said this was "... maybe the single best vegetarian dish of any kind I've ever had ... Because somehow, he made it taste like a brisket or something. It was unbelievable how good it was ... You do not miss the meat at all. If I could eat like that every day, I would be a vegetarian."
This sandwich features slow-cooked collards, Swiss cheese, coleslaw, and a house made pickled cherry pepper dressing on toasted rye bread. Try washing this sandwich down with a libation from the extensive beer, wine, and cocktail list available at Turkey and the Wolf. This menu not only includes local favorites, it offers a Spritz of the Day and a collection of Beer and Shot Combos that are certain to make any sandwich served here feel more festive.
(504) 218-7428
739 Jackson Ave., New Orleans, LA 70130
New York, New York: Super Heebster at Russ & Daughters
New York City, where Phil Rosenthal grew up, is known for its foodie scene. The place of his sandwich dreams is Russ & Daughters, a culinary icon that has been a fixture of the city since 1914. The store, which originally specialized in "appetizing" or "the foods one eats with bagels," features an assortment of smoked and cured fish, spreads, schmears, salads, and more to whet your whistle.
Rosenthal's pick for the best menu item at this institution is, "The Super Heebster, which is whitefish salmon salad combo horseradish, cream cheese, and wasabi flavored roe ... It's absolutely fantastic." The Whitefish & Baked Salmon Salad is considered the most popular item at Russ & Daughters. The dish is based on a family recipe that has been handed down for generations and has frequently been referred to by fans as one of the "best foods in the whole wide world."
This sandwich can be enjoyed on any New York City-style bagel of your choice, which this retailer makes in-house the traditional way, first boiled, then baked. These bagels come in a staggering number of varieties, including everything, pumpernickel, egg, cinnamon raisin, and salt pretzel flavors. Once you get your Super Heebster, you may want to top it off with a can of Dr. Brown's Soda, which is a fixture on the menu at any Jewish eatery worth its salt.
(212) 475-4880
179 E. Houston St., NYC 10002
Los Angeles, California: #19 at Langer's Delicatessen
From the East coast to the West coast, Jewish eateries deliver the goods when it comes to dynamite sandwiches. Phil Rosenthal's West Coast pick is Langer's Delicatessen. This iconic Los Angeles deli was established in 1947 and has continued to expand in size and popularity. It's pièce de résistance and most popular sandwich is the #19, which Rosenthal dubbed "probably the best pastrami sandwich in the world."
This sandwich is piled high with hot pastrami, cole slaw, Russian dressing, and a slice of Swiss cheese on baked rye bread. The secret weapons to this sandwich are the pastrami and the rye bread. The pastrami is carefully cured, smoked, steamed, and served at a precise temperature that guarantees its juiciness. Langer's has sold more than 8 million pounds of the meat over the course of the restaurant's history. The rye bread is made extra special because it is double-baked, ensuring a crispy crust and fluffy center upon which the pastrami is perched ever so carefully.
If you go to Langer's Delicatessen, you may want to fight the urge to commit the ordering faux pas of asking to customize this sandwich. The #19 is the stuff of legend and it works because it has been carefully crafted to perfection. If pastrami isn't your thing, check out some of the other Jewish specialties on the menu, like the cheese blintzes, potato pancakes, or kashka varnishkes.
(213) 483-8050
704 South Alvarado St., Los Angeles, CA 90057
Beverly Hills, California: Philly Cheesesteak at Matú
When you think of the best place to get an upgraded Philly cheesesteak sandwich, Beverly Hills might not be the first place that comes to mind. Phil Rosenthal wants to change that by encouraging you to visit Matū. "Matū cheesesteak ... is an elevated cheesesteak using Wagyu beef, grass fed Wagyu beef ... And home baked rolls. It's just sensational."
The restaurant, which opened in 2021, was founded as a celebration of quality beef, namely grass-fed Wagyu beef, and owner Jerry Greenberg credits his buddy Rosenthal with introducing him to this delicacy. It was a game changer that led Greenberg on a mission to find a farm that could produce grass-fed Wagyu at scale for him. His research brought him to New Zealand and First Light Farms.
Matū's classic Philly-style cheesesteak sandwich is prepared using grass-fed Wagyu ribeye and sirloin steak that has been cooked to perfection. This is served atop a home-baked sesame roll before being adorned with Cooper Sharp cheese, grilled onions, and roasted Long Hot peppers. Enjoy this with house-made potato chips or a side of '47' Salad, a simple gem lettuce mix with a tomato vinaigrette and garnished with freshly grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese.
(424) 317-5031
239 South Beverly Drive Suite 100, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Portland, Maine: Red's Lobster Roll at Red's Eats
If you haven't visited the East Coast to enjoy one of the many highly-ranked lobster rolls available from eateries along the coast, you are missing out. According to Phil Rosenthal, among the best of the best is from Red's Eats in Portland, Maine. "So Red's Eats is one of the best things ever between bread. They take a lobster roll and they put the meat of another lobster roll on top of it ... It's insane ... And it's just that and a tea kettle filled with butter that you pour over it ... It's just one of the great, simple, wildly expensive joys in life."
Indeed, the lobster roll here is legendary, garnering numerous awards and endless media attention, including mentions on the Travel Channel, Food Network, and CBS Sunday Morning. The restaurant located in a red caboose has been making these lobster rolls for 81 years at the same location. It uses 14.5 tons of fresh lobster meat annually to produce its iconic lobster rolls, which are prepared between mid-April and mid-October. This is topped with more than 2.5 tons of Kate's Maine butter, which is drawn to perfection. Each sandwich contains the meat of two lobster claws in addition to a whole, split lobster. These are served atop a buttered, grilled, New York-style roll with mayo on the side.
(207) 882-6128
41 Water St., Wiscasset, Maine 04578
Portland, Oregon: Yolko Ono at Fried Egg I'm In Love
When it comes to taking breakfast sandwiches to the next level, one place in Portland, Oregon has cornered the market on this: Fried Egg I'm In Love. What started as a humble food cart in 2012 has since expanded into a small empire with two full-service restaurants with a full bar and takeout window. The menu at these is impressive, with several breakfast sandwiches, burritos, bowls, and sides on offer. The one that caught the attention of Phil Rosenthal was the Yolko Ono. He so enjoyed it that it was even included in his new cookbook.
The Yolko Ono features a fried egg, homemade pesto, and a hand-pressed house sausage patty. It also comes in a Deluxe version, which includes havarti and holy aioli, or a mash-up Yolko Zeppelin, which features two eggs and two sausage patties for those with heartier appetites. The homemade aioli is a saucy spin on a spicy garlic mayo that is spiked with a habanero sauce. Every egg that is prepared at Fried Egg I'm In Love is topped with "Magic Egg Dust," a proprietary spice blend that is available for sale at the restaurant. Sandwiches can be augmented with add-ons, including caramelized onions, pickled red onions, or avocado for a real California twist.
(971) 808-5727
3549 SE Hawthorne Blvd., Portland, Oregon 97214
Bonus: Los Angeles, California: Club Sandwich at Max and Helen's
Phil Rosenthal had one last sandwich to include on this list, the club sandwich which is available at his latest venture, a restaurant in Los Angeles, California named Max and Helen's. The new establishment, which is inspired by the classic diners of the 1950s, is a collaboration between Rosenthal and longtime friend, James Beard Award-winning celebrity chef Nancy Silverton of La Brea Bakery and Campanile Restaurant fame. Named for his parents, Max and Helen Rosenthal, the restaurant is slated to open around Thanksgiving, 2025.
In addition to specialties, like his father's favorite fluffy scrambled eggs and his mother's recipe for an authentic matzo ball soup, which was featured on "Somebody Feed Phil," the restaurant menu will include a spin on a classic club sandwich that Rosenthal promises will be unlike anything you have ever eaten. "We all know club sandwiches, but what if you had one that was brutally exceptional with fresh roasted turkey and the best bacon you could find and the best tomatoes you could find? ... And then a chipotle aioli, which kicks it up a little ... It's just phenomenal."
127 N. Larchmont Blvd., Los Angeles, California 90004
For more information on Phil Rosenthal's tour click here. To order his latest cookbook "Phil's Favorites: Recipes from Friends and Family to Make at Home," click here.