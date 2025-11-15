7 Best Sandwiches In The US, According To (Somebody Feed) Phil Rosenthal

When it comes to the perfect portable food, the humble sandwich takes the cake. In fact, sandwiches can be eaten for virtually any meal and the possible combinations of ingredients are endless. Though we all have our personal favorites, from the gooiest grilled cheeses to a bougie Monte Cristo, we wanted to hit up a real expert to get their take on the matter. For this, we consulted Phil Rosenthal, host and expert eater of the hit Netflix series, "Somebody Feed Phil."

The delightfully down-to-earth Rosenthal, who is currently on tour across the United States and whose new book "Phil's Favorites: Recipes from Friends and Family to Make at Home" is now available, has experienced his fair share of sandwiches from across the globe. From international specialties, like Vietnamese bánh mi and Chilean Lomito, to American classics, such as Italian beef and Po' Boys, Rosenthal is something of a sandwich aficionado.

When asked what the single most important factor of a good sandwich is, Rosenthal responded: "So a lot of people think it's just what's in the sandwich, but the bread is half the sandwich ... it's the unsung hero of the sandwich ... It's the first thing when you think about it, that your lips and teeth touch ... And it sets off a chain reaction ... if you don't have good bread, I don't care what's in the sandwich." Read on to discover the best sandwiches in the U.S., according to Mr. Rosenthal.