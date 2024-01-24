The Best Lobster Rolls In The U.S., According To Reviews

For many Americans, lobster rolls bring to mind memories of summer vacations on the East Coast. Anyone with recollections of this kind will likely be aware of the rolls' two main iterations: Connecticut-style and Maine-style. For those unfamiliar, Connecticut-style lobster rolls are served hot and filled with lobster, butter, and a squeeze of lemon. On the other hand, Maine-style rolls are served cold and use mayonnaise as well as a smattering of herbs and seasonings. Both styles of lobster roll are immensely popular and are served across America's East Coast and beyond.

Given the regard in which lobster is held, it's unsurprising that all types of lobster rolls are not the cheap meal they once were. Just how expensive they have become, however, is alarming. Post-pandemic, many restaurants and shacks are serving lobster rolls that cost over $30. Of course, such high prices raise expectations, and subsequently, the stakes associated with ordering one. No one wants to pay $30 for a subpar sandwich.

With this in mind, we have put together a list of the United States' best lobster rolls. We selected the rolls, and the establishments that make them, based on reviews from previous customers as well as those working for media brands. In other words, each and every lobster roll on this list is a certified crowd-pleaser worth every dollar you spend on it.