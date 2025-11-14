Sick Of Dry Turkey? An Oven Bag Is What You're Looking For

Turkey might be a common main dish on Thanksgiving tables, but unfortunately, so is a dry bird. Because of how long roasting takes, the white meat commonly dries out by the time the turkey is fully cooked. There are many ways to avoid this, but perhaps one of the easiest is a simple oven bag.

These are single-use, BPA-free nylon bags designed to fit whole turkeys and other large roasts. And as the name suggests, they can withstand the heat of oven temperatures, typically up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. That feature is essential: Only oven bags can be used in the oven. Ordinary paper or plastic bags pose significant safety risks at such high temperatures.

Turkeys lose so much water while cooking that a finished bird will be 25% to 33% lighter than it was raw. An oven bag traps the majority of that water and keeps the bird much more moist than if it were roasted. But before you toss your bagged turkey in the oven, there are a few tricks to know if you want to do it right.