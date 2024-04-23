Ina Garten's Genius Tip For Perfect Stuffing Without Overcooking Your Turkey

Cooking a tender, flavorful turkey can be a real challenge, especially when stuffing is involved. Fortunately, Ina Garten has a no-nonsense recommendation that can help you avoid bone-dry meat at your next big feast. The Barefoot Contessa suggests preparing the stuffing and turkey separately, as opposed to cooking the stuffing inside the cavity of the bird. Fun fact: Stuffing that's not made inside the turkey is technically called dressing, but not the kind you put on your salad. But more on that later.

Cooking a turkey with delicious cornbread and sausage stuffing tucked inside might be the traditional option, but it can spell disaster in the kitchen. The main issue here is ensuring your bird reaches safe internal temperatures, as turkey must reach an interior temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit for safe consumption. Any ingredients inside the turkey, i.e., the stuffing, must reach the same internal temperature, which requires an extended cooking time for the bird. That's how you wind up with an overcooked turkey, whereas Garten's method allows greater control over the doneness of both recipes.