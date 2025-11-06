America's Favorite Thanksgiving Side Is A Cozy Classic
Thanksgiving is one of the biggest eating holidays in America, and on this day, millions of people eat what may well be their largest and most varied meal of the year. And while turkey or some other large protein typically takes center stage, some people might say that the real star is on the side — Campbell's recently found that 63% of Americans prefer the Thanksgiving sides over the turkey.
According to the Campbell's 2025 State of the Sides report, stuffing (also known as dressing regionally) is America's favorite Thanksgiving side dish for the second year in a row, beating out other classics like mashed potatoes (second place) and green bean casserole (fifth place). This tasty blend of aromatics, broth, and bread was respondents' number one choice in 42 states.
Also in this year's survey, mac and cheese enjoyed a notable ascendancy, jumping from fifth to fourth place. Campbell's survey found that it was the top choice among gen z specifically, and that this younger generation (plus millennials) were largely responsible for 50% of total respondents believing that mac and cheese always belongs on the table. But for the time being, stuffing retains its grip on the top slot.
Making the best stuffing possible
If you've never made stuffing from scratch, it's pretty easy and well worth the effort. Follow this recipe for classic herb stuffing for a timeless, homestyle flavor. But it's also a versatile base that confident cooks can play with by, for instance, adding more butter, aromatics, or seasoning than the recipe calls for. Be mindful of your alterations (i.e. more butter means wetter stuffing) and embrace your culinary imagination.
As easy as homemade stuffing is, though, you may not have the time, especially if you're also preparing the entire feast alone. Luckily, there are many great ways to upgrade boxed stuffing mixes, including adding different types of meat or bread for more easy flavor.
However you prepare your Thanksgiving stuffing, one thing many people can agree on is the joy of leftovers. Stuffing has a great place here too, whether on its own, in a leftovers sandwich, or even in an all-new dish. You can use leftover stuffing to make air fryer hush puppies, a crunchy and well-seasoned Southern staple that you or your family probably never guessed could be made with Thanksgiving leftovers.