America's Favorite Thanksgiving Side Is A Cozy Classic

Thanksgiving is one of the biggest eating holidays in America, and on this day, millions of people eat what may well be their largest and most varied meal of the year. And while turkey or some other large protein typically takes center stage, some people might say that the real star is on the side — Campbell's recently found that 63% of Americans prefer the Thanksgiving sides over the turkey.

According to the Campbell's 2025 State of the Sides report, stuffing (also known as dressing regionally) is America's favorite Thanksgiving side dish for the second year in a row, beating out other classics like mashed potatoes (second place) and green bean casserole (fifth place). This tasty blend of aromatics, broth, and bread was respondents' number one choice in 42 states.

Also in this year's survey, mac and cheese enjoyed a notable ascendancy, jumping from fifth to fourth place. Campbell's survey found that it was the top choice among gen z specifically, and that this younger generation (plus millennials) were largely responsible for 50% of total respondents believing that mac and cheese always belongs on the table. But for the time being, stuffing retains its grip on the top slot.