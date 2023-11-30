How To Clean And Remove Gross Melted Plastic From Your Oven

Plastic and high heat certainly don't mix. So while the inside of the oven may seem like a convenient storage spot when you're short on shelf space, you will want to take caution not to preheat while any plastic is on the racks. Accidents do happen, though. If you open your oven door and find a plastic bowl has melted and dripped down to the bottom, don't panic. Though the bowl may be beyond repair, you can still clean your oven out.

The cleaning method you use will depend on which type of oven you have. Cleaning an electric oven is fairly simple, so long as the appliance has a porcelain finish on the inside. You'll first want to let the oven cool down completely to room temperature. Then, fill a resealable plastic bag with ice cubes, and lay the bag over the melted plastic. After about 10 minutes, it should harden, and you can simply scrape it up piece by piece using a spatula or butter knife. Just be cautious not to scrape the oven panel and damage the coating.

Gas ovens, on the other hand, may require a little extra work to get clean.