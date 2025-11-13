Shoppers Agree, These Grocery Chains Have The Most Unhelpful Employees

Although it may not feel like it sometimes, grocery store chains generally do everything they can to make shopping in them as stress-free as possible. After all, why would they want customers to feel as though buying stuff from them is more trouble than it's worth? Sadly, though, all of this can fall apart when it comes to customer service. Some grocery stores seem to put less emphasis on their workers being helpful and proactive than others, and while places like Trader Joe's have employees who go above and beyond, others have staff who, by and large, aren't known for being friendly or accommodating.

It's worth saying, of course, that all grocery store chains have employees who do their very best, most of whom work hard to do so, but when it comes to the ones that shoppers find the most unhelpful, certain names crop up again and again. Chains like Walmart, Kroger, and Giant Eagle are repeatedly named for having staff who seem not to want you to be there, while others like Pick'n Save and ShopRite seem to have workers who actively neglect customers. Shoppers have seen employees in certain stores sleeping on the job or even drunk at work.