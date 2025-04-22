Here's What You Should Buy On Your First Trip To Kroger

Kroger is one of the biggest U.S. supermarket brands with almost 2800 stores in 35 states. If you don't have a Kroger near you, you may still be able to find some of its items at other stores under its twenty-brand family of companies, including Fred Meyer, Fry's, Ralphs, and Smith's. As it continues to expand, many people are finding themselves shopping at a Kroger grocery store for the first time.

One of the things that makes Kroger unique and beloved by shoppers is its variety of store brands. It was the first grocery store to private label and produce its own versions of name-brand items, and it continues to make some of the best store-brand items on the market under its Kroger, Private Selection, and Simple Truth brands. These private-labeled items are often very affordable, and Kroger offers a lot of them, meaning that customers are able to find great deals and save money by shopping at Kroger. As a first-time shopper, be on the lookout for items marked with a WooHoo! sale sticker—these items are close to expiration, but still good, and are sold with heavy markdowns. You can also find weekly digital deals via the Kroger app or website, which refresh every Wednesday.

In addition to offering great value, Kroger has some unique and delicious items for shoppers to discover. As a lifelong Kroger shopper, I've tried many of these items and I'm here to share with you my favorites to ensure that your first shopping trip to Kroger is a successful one.