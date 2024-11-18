Transform Leftover Stuffing Into A Classic Southern Snack With Your Air Fryer

Pick up any seafood or barbecue restaurant menu, and chances are hush puppies are on it. Traditionally spicy, savory, and with a hint of sweetness, the crunchy balls of cornmeal batter — often seasoned with spices and scallions, then fried until golden — have simple beginnings, originating in the Native American community along the Mississippi River as corn croquettes. Their evolution into an iconic side dish with serious modern fanfare is a classic case of Southerners doing what Southerners do: Take something simple and make it a full-flavored comfort food. But due to modern culinary technology, making hush puppies can be easier, less messy, and arguably more flavorful than ever — as long as you have some good ole' leftover stuffing and an air fryer.

Leftover stuffing makes an excellent base for hush puppies not only due to its savory flavor but also its thicker, fluffy, multidimensional texture. The inherent moisture from refrigeration also allows for easier ball shaping while offering a serious texture upgrade. The good news is making them is as simple as adding a beaten egg to your stuffing, and then forming a few tablespoons of that mixture into balls to air-fry. They can typically be cooked just as quickly as if you pan-fried them, about five to six minutes. Alternatively — depending on what type of stuffing you use — you can shape your balls first, dip them in a simple egg wash, then coat them with breadcrumbs. Either way, this variation of the dish promises to satisfy.