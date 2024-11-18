Transform Leftover Stuffing Into A Classic Southern Snack With Your Air Fryer
Pick up any seafood or barbecue restaurant menu, and chances are hush puppies are on it. Traditionally spicy, savory, and with a hint of sweetness, the crunchy balls of cornmeal batter — often seasoned with spices and scallions, then fried until golden — have simple beginnings, originating in the Native American community along the Mississippi River as corn croquettes. Their evolution into an iconic side dish with serious modern fanfare is a classic case of Southerners doing what Southerners do: Take something simple and make it a full-flavored comfort food. But due to modern culinary technology, making hush puppies can be easier, less messy, and arguably more flavorful than ever — as long as you have some good ole' leftover stuffing and an air fryer.
Leftover stuffing makes an excellent base for hush puppies not only due to its savory flavor but also its thicker, fluffy, multidimensional texture. The inherent moisture from refrigeration also allows for easier ball shaping while offering a serious texture upgrade. The good news is making them is as simple as adding a beaten egg to your stuffing, and then forming a few tablespoons of that mixture into balls to air-fry. They can typically be cooked just as quickly as if you pan-fried them, about five to six minutes. Alternatively — depending on what type of stuffing you use — you can shape your balls first, dip them in a simple egg wash, then coat them with breadcrumbs. Either way, this variation of the dish promises to satisfy.
Which type of stuffing is best for hush puppies
Determining whether the type of leftover stuffing you have would make good hush puppies is a matter of taste and texture preference, as most types will offer more savory flavor than traditional hush puppies. However, cornbread stuffing — with its grittier cornmeal base — will deliver the most similar texture to traditional hush puppies, though still slightly lighter, as traditional cornbread stuffing uses less flour. Additionally, cornbread stuffing will provide the heartiness and sweetness that is typical of hush puppies, for a well-balanced overall flavor. If you have leftover sourdough or oyster stuffing, however, your hush puppies will take on a more tangy flavor and more fritter-like consistency.
But this variation doesn't hinge upon your stuffing being homemade — these hush puppies can be just as delicious using leftover boxed stuffing. Added sausage to your stuffing? Even better — the inherent spiciness of an Italian or Andouille sausage will add a punch of meaty flavor and firmer texture to a few of your bites. But whichever type of stuffing and mix-ins you use, make it a cinch by using a small cookie or ice cream scooper to portion out your stuffing. The shaping process will be much easier than just using a spoon while delivering a professional-looking presentation. And when all is said and done, why not use some of that leftover cranberry sauce — mixed with some mayonnaise and extra virgin olive oil — to make a sweet dipping sauce for your hush puppies? Enjoy.