The Costco Fall Find Reddit Says Is An 'Absolute Winner'

A returning seasonal item on Costco shelves has caught the eye of the warehouse store's ardent fans over on Reddit. In a post from November 3, 2025, a user expressed their love for a jar of stuffed peperoncinis, which they adore not only for the peppers' taste, but also for their unbeatable price. They wrote, "Out of all the items my Costco gets for the holidays — Greek Stuffed Peperoncini Duo is the absolute winner in our house."

The user explained that they purchased this fall favorite, made by Fine Food Dittmann, for $8.99, a steal compared to the product's standard $23 price tag online. A 32-ounce jar comes full of green and red peperoncinis stuffed with cream cheese and feta. Just keep in mind that they come packed in oil, not pickled like some commenters wished. They are mildly spicy, but the cheese reportedly balances this out. Many people chimed in with their love for these peppers and expressed that they were excited to see them back for the season. As one user wrote, "Really good, just ate a few."

Not everyone loves this product, however. A few posters feel that they're bland, while others dislike the mix of oil and creamy cheeses. "Something about the creamy filling and the oil combine to make them feel rather slimy while eaten," one Redditor wrote.