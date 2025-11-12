The Costco Fall Find Reddit Says Is An 'Absolute Winner'
A returning seasonal item on Costco shelves has caught the eye of the warehouse store's ardent fans over on Reddit. In a post from November 3, 2025, a user expressed their love for a jar of stuffed peperoncinis, which they adore not only for the peppers' taste, but also for their unbeatable price. They wrote, "Out of all the items my Costco gets for the holidays — Greek Stuffed Peperoncini Duo is the absolute winner in our house."
The user explained that they purchased this fall favorite, made by Fine Food Dittmann, for $8.99, a steal compared to the product's standard $23 price tag online. A 32-ounce jar comes full of green and red peperoncinis stuffed with cream cheese and feta. Just keep in mind that they come packed in oil, not pickled like some commenters wished. They are mildly spicy, but the cheese reportedly balances this out. Many people chimed in with their love for these peppers and expressed that they were excited to see them back for the season. As one user wrote, "Really good, just ate a few."
Not everyone loves this product, however. A few posters feel that they're bland, while others dislike the mix of oil and creamy cheeses. "Something about the creamy filling and the oil combine to make them feel rather slimy while eaten," one Redditor wrote.
How to use these stuffed peppers
While you can certainly eat these peppers on their own, there are many great ways to use them in the kitchen. Since they're already stuffed, you can easily use them in place of jalapeños to make peperoncini poppers. Try topping them with bacon or frying and breading them.
One Redditor had a delicious idea for using the ingredient in a sandwich: Toast a Costco croissant, spread on a thin layer of tomato paste, add a slice of provolone or mozzarella, and top with a few stuffed peppers and Kalamata olives. They went on to describe this as "[their] favorite winter sandwich and a totally beyond acceptable vegetarian alternative for an Ohio River Valley steak hoagie sandwich." If you want to add some protein, these peppers also go great in a beef sandwich.
Adding peperoncinis to a boring chicken dish can give it an electric tang, and Reddit agrees. "Chop them up, stuff [them] into flattened chicken breast. Throw a few breadcrumbs on top and bake," one user suggested. These are also great chopped up (or even whole) in a green salad, and they can give potato or tuna salad a creamy kick. How you use these peppers is up to you, but at their price point, it's hard to go wrong.