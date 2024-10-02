Pepperoncini Take A Boring Chicken Dish And Give It An Electric Tang

Chicken is a staple in the meal rotations of many. But, let's be honest: Sometimes, it can get a bit boring. However, there's a secret ingredient that can really upgrade your chicken dish, and it's pretty simple to bring home to your pantry. Enter, pepperoncini. These tangy, slightly spicy peppers can take your chicken dish to the next level, and will be sure to have you going in for seconds.

You might know these small (but mighty) peppers as Tuscan peppers, or even Greek golden peppers. Believed to have originated in the Mediterranean region, pepperoncini have become an extremely versatile, and well-used, ingredient across cuisines. They bring a bit of brightness and a hint of spice to dishes, offering a dynamic (and delicious) way to elevate an otherwise standard plate.

Pepperoncini usually falls within 100 and 500 Scoville Heat Units (SHU), so they're a bit milder than the popular jalapeño (2,000 to 8,000 SHU) and poblano peppers (1,000 to 2,000 SHU). They've got a bit of heat, but think of them more as a flavor enhancer, rather than a heat that takes over an entire dish.