Switch Up Jalapeño Poppers With A Simple Pepper Swap

Yes, jalapeño poppers are a major game-day staple — but there's one switch you can make to take this dish to the next level. While these spicy peppers, stuffed with creamy and melted cheeses and topped with crispy bacon, are one of the most delicious appetizers to prepare, subbing out the namesake pepper can be the key to creating a new twist on this classic dish.

Remember that jar of pepperoncini in the back of your fridge (the one you used in your Mississippi rot roast recipe)? Consider it the time to use them as inspiration for your next game-day dish. Fresh pepperoncini are one of the tastiest and easiest swaps for jalapeño poppers. And while it does wonders in terms of taste, it can also revamp the texture of this tasty appetizer (thanks to its thinner skin) and take it to new (and super delicious) heights. Once you make the swap, it might be hard for you to go back.