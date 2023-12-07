Pepperoncinis Are The Flavorful Ingredient Your Italian Beef Sandwich Needs

Acidic ingredients are often used to combat the richness in a dish, such as adding lemon to a cream sauce or hot peppers to a slow-cooker beef sandwich. Pepperoncinis max out at only 500 Scoville units, meaning that even the hottest pepper won't have you chugging a glass of water, unlike other types of peppers (cherry peppers, for example, max out at 5,000 while jalapeños can get up to 8,000).

You can add pepperoncinis to your Italian beef in one of two ways. You can either do so directly into the slow cooker, or you can add some freshly sliced peppers as a sandwich topping. Adding them into the sandwich just before serving will help the peppers keep their crunch, so if you're looking for a texture contrast, this is the better option.

Pepperoncinis also have a strong vinegar flavor, and they can sometimes be filled with juice. To keep them even milder, slice them rather than adding whole peppers to your sandwich. Otherwise, you'll get that burst of vinegary, spicy juice every time you bite into one (which some people love).