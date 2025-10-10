Shopping At Aldi Just Got 10x More Convenient: Here's Why

If you've ever browsed for groceries on Uber Eats but wished that your local Aldi grocery store was an option, you may finally be in luck. Over 2,500 Aldi locations across the United States are now available to order from via Uber Eats. And for the true fanatics out there, yes, this includes Aldi Finds.

This isn't the first time you've been able to order Aldi on a delivery app. Other grocery delivery options, including Instacart, have had the store available for years. However, as the most popular food delivery app, Uber Eats has long been branching out into grocery delivery as well.

With the power of Aldi's well-known customer fandom, this addition to the Uber Eats grocery lineup will likely drive further interest in the service. The company has several pop-up stores in New York, Miami, and Chicago with exclusive merchandise to promote the launch, but you should keep an eye on your phone too. Uber is offering 40% off $30+ Aldi orders with the promo code ALDIUBER25, but only if you get the offer from Uber yourself.