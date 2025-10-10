Shopping At Aldi Just Got 10x More Convenient: Here's Why
If you've ever browsed for groceries on Uber Eats but wished that your local Aldi grocery store was an option, you may finally be in luck. Over 2,500 Aldi locations across the United States are now available to order from via Uber Eats. And for the true fanatics out there, yes, this includes Aldi Finds.
This isn't the first time you've been able to order Aldi on a delivery app. Other grocery delivery options, including Instacart, have had the store available for years. However, as the most popular food delivery app, Uber Eats has long been branching out into grocery delivery as well.
With the power of Aldi's well-known customer fandom, this addition to the Uber Eats grocery lineup will likely drive further interest in the service. The company has several pop-up stores in New York, Miami, and Chicago with exclusive merchandise to promote the launch, but you should keep an eye on your phone too. Uber is offering 40% off $30+ Aldi orders with the promo code ALDIUBER25, but only if you get the offer from Uber yourself.
Ordering same-day groceries from Aldi
Whether you're ordering Whole Foods on Amazon Prime or Aldi on Uber Eats, there are certain useful tips for online grocery shopping that everyone should follow. Be clear about delivery instructions, and have replacement items picked out ahead of time. This latter is particularly helpful for a store like Aldi, where inventory may vary — especially with Aldi Finds, which can sell out as quickly as they appear.
The debut on Uber Eats unfortunately means little for Aldi's corporate sibling, Trader Joe's. Aldis in the United States are owned by Aldi Süd, which is legally distinct from Trader Joe's parent company, Aldi Nord, but they both sprang from the same original chain. Although the companies are known to occasionally cooperate with each other, this doesn't extend to Trader Joe's being on Uber Eats too.
After some experiments with grocery delivery, Trader Joe's decided that exploring the store yourself is a vital part of the experience. But there is still a Trader Joe's delivery hack for anything you might want from Aldi's sibling store. Fire up Taskrabbit and hire a tasker to do the shopping for you.