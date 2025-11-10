Reddit Says This Aldi Pizza Looks Just Like The Picture On The Box

On top of celebrating how the pizza looked and tasted, plenty of Reddit users chimed in with tips and tricks to get the most out of their pizza. The suggestions ranged from alternate methods of baking to topping additions.

A few people recommended a convection oven. Having the hot air able to cook the pizza from all sides is one of the ways restaurants make their pizzas stand out from home cooking. Others recommended a pizza stone, then some time spent under the broiler to finish it without burning the bottom. For more ideas, check out our guide on how to upgrade your frozen pizza without adding any extra ingredients.

For toppings, multiple people suggested extra cheese, since, as one Redditor explained, there's "no such thing as too much cheese." Finishing your pie with some salt was another tasty addition. In another Reddit thread about how great this pizza is, one user suggested a drizzle of balsamic glaze on top. Another user recommended adding some extra protein with shredded rotisserie chicken. One Reddit commenter got extra creative, saying, "Cook an egg on top, it's like an omelet breakfast pizza." The great thing about a good frozen pizza is it can be a base with many avenues of customization!