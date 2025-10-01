The Aldi Frozen Pizza You Need To Pick Up On Your Next Trip
When it comes to easy and convenient meals for a busy weeknight, frozen pizza is a pretty good option. In addition to Aldi's revered take-and-bake pizzas, the grocery chain's frozen selection is equally lauded when it comes to quality. Take Mama Cozzi's brand Original Thin pizza, which is available for just $3.59 at many locations. The 16-inch pepperoni pizza features ample cheese and pepperoni, as well as a perfectly crispy crust that ensures a satisfying texture.
Mama Cozzi's is one of many private-label brands available at Aldi. While private-label goods are usually much less expensive than the better-known name brands, Aldi endeavors to create products that offer the same level of quality. The focus on private label goods has certainly paid off, as Aldi is a wildly popular grocery chain in the U.S. that enjoys widespread brand awareness among consumers. The Mama Cozzi's brand is no exception, and it offers customers many tasty varieties to take home and try.
Mama Cozzi's: the good, the bad, and the meaty
Aldi's impressive frozen food selection makes it pretty clear the store aims to please its customers. The frozen pizza assortment is particularly expansive, and there's something for every preference. Along with traditional crust options, Mama Cozzi's also offers cauliflower crust pizzas in three cheese and Margherita varieties, ensuring that people adhering to gluten-free diets can still enjoy a tasty slice. Other options from the brand include French bread pizzas in supreme, pepperoni, and extra cheese, as well as rising crust pizzas in four cheese and three meat varieties. There are limited edition varieties and flavor fusion options like the Korean style bulgogi pizza.
Mama Cozzi's also includes a 3-meat stuffed crust pizza for people with a more substantial appetite. While this pizza is more expensive at $7.69, it's also 17.6 ounces larger than the thin crust pepperoni pizza. However, Aldi shoppers on Reddit are split when it comes to quality. While some call Mama Cozzi's 3-meat extravaganza "bland" and claim they'll "never buy again." Another commenter defended Mama Cozzi's meat stuffed pizza, saying it "tastes better than 99% of frozen pizza" and deemed themselves "a huge fan" of the brand.
How to upgrade your frozen pizza
While Mama Cozzi's thin-crust pizza has received ample praise among Aldi shoppers, a few small tweaks and adjustments will make it even tastier. As explained by a Mama Cozzi's fan on Reddit, salt, black pepper, black olives, and olive oil elevate the flavors of the pizza exponentially. Other commenters suggested adding a bit more cheese or using "fresh thinly sliced basil" to enhance the flavor. As for other pizza toppings, something like bacon or chorizo will pair nicely with the pepperoni. Vegetables like mushrooms, onions, and artichoke hearts can boost both the flavor and texture of the pizza. And if you want to go completely out of the box, consider adding pickles or pine nuts.
How you cook your frozen pizza can also impact the outcome. For instance, broiling a frozen pizza after baking will ensure perfectly melted cheese and a satisfyingly crispy crust. If you're feeling particularly adventurous, you can even grill a frozen pizza to imbue it with a smoky flavor — and Mama Cozzi's Original Thin varieties even say "great for grilling" on the box. The process for grilling a pizza is pretty straightforward, as you can just plop it onto the grates of the grill and cook it for about ten minutes. However, it's best to grill over medium or low flame to prevent the crust from becoming singed.