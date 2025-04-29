The Secret To Restaurant-Quality Frozen Pizza Requires No Extra Ingredients

Nothing beats a hot and fresh pizza from a local pizzeria, but frozen pizza can be surprisingly delicious when it's made with quality ingredients — and when you know how to treat it. Daily Meal consulted a pizza expert for insight on how to get a restaurant-quality pie from virtually any pizza you find in the freezer section. James Beard award-winning chef and restaurateur Ann Kim is featured on Netflix "Chef's Table: Pizza" and is Target's first ever chef partner with Good & Gather Collabs for which she developed several frozen pizzas and Korean-inspired dishes.

"For certain pizzas, like the ones in my Good & Gather line at Target, I recommend letting the pizza sit out at room temperature for several minutes before putting it in the oven," says Kim. "That allows the wood-fired style crust to set a bit and allows the pizza to cook more evenly."

Although allowing the pizza to thaw a bit adds time to your frozen pizza making, it's well worth the wait. There are, however, a few additional considerations when taking this approach.