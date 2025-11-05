The Best And Worst Trader Joe's Thanksgiving Finds, According To Shoppers
Thanksgiving is just around the corner, which means that families all across the United States will be eagerly preparing for their families' annual feast. While many customers choose to laboriously make homemade dishes in the kitchen all day, other savvy shoppers choose to save time and money by shopping for side dishes and desserts at Trader Joe's.
Known for their festive variety of fall items, Trader Joe's can tick off many of the items on a shoppers Thanksgiving menu. From delicious desserts to appealing side dishes, the store features an impressive assortment of ready to eat items sure to please your guests. However, with the many delicious items that Trader Joe's offers, there are also some that are best left off of the dining table. Based on the reviews from real Trader Joe's shoppers, here are the best, and the worst, Thanksgiving finds you should buy and avoid before the holiday arrives this November.
Best: Cornbread Stuffing Mix
Let's face it: no Thanksgiving is complete without a delicious stuffing. While stuffing is pretty simple to make, the time it takes to cube the bread, chop the vegetables, and cook this dish can eat up valuable time from a packed Thanksgiving day cooking schedule. For those looking for a simpler alternative, Trader Joe's offers a delicious Cornbread Stuffing Mix, which has become a favorite for shoppers and an annual tradition for some families, with one fan saying: "I buy it every year, love it and recommend."
This stuffing costs $4.99 for a 12.4 ounce portion and features white bread, cornbread croutons, chicken broth, onions, celery, garlic, mushrooms, oregano, and sage. After just five minutes of heating it up on the stovetop, this stuffing is ready to be consumed and enjoyed. Another bonus with this item is that it can be used in a variety of ways. One customer explains: "It's actually pretty versatile too. I've used it in sandwiches (homemade gobblers) and in a homemade turkey en croute." Whichever way you choose to enjoy, this Cornbread Stuffing Mix is an item that definitely deserves a place on your Thanksgiving menu.
Worst: Pumpkin Cheesecake
Thanksgiving is all about delicious desserts, but some items from Trader Joe's miss the mark in a big way. Fans hoping for earthy pumpkin flavors may be sorely disappointed by this controversial item from Trader Joe's, the Pumpkin Cheesecake. This limited edition item claims to be a creamy, rich cheesecake elevated with pumpkin pie spices. Unfortunately, the reality is that this item tastes sour and lacks a clear pumpkin flavor.
Customers also describe this item as being "dry," a critique that highlights how odd the texture of this cheesecake is. One Redditor explains that the flavor is also lackluster, saying: "It doesn't taste like pumpkin at all. I was very disappointed." While this item may fall below standards, the good news is that there are plenty of other pumpkin flavored items at Trader Joe's that are phenomenal. For $8.99, TJ's fans and I agree that this Pumpkin Cheesecake is best left off your shopping list.
Best: Rustic Apple Tart
If you're anything like my family, apple-based desserts are always a favorite on Thanksgiving, and there often are not leftovers to spare. While I love to eat apple desserts, the prep-work and cook time to make an apple pie is lengthy and can be stressful. Thankfully, Trader Joe's has an easy and delicious solution with their Rustic Apple Tart, a limited edition item that has quickly become a favorite amongst shoppers.
This tart is truly well-crafted and tastes incredibly fresh, despite being frozen. As one customer raves: "The apple flavor is superb, the crust is flaky, and tastes even better with TJ's french vanilla ice cream." While Trader Joe's has several other apple-based desserts, this $5.99 item is my personal favorite for a Thanksgiving meal, and it is easy to make. Fans agree, with one saying: "I got one for Thanksgiving! I like these better than a regular apple pie."
Worst: Turkey Gravy
No Thanksgiving dinner is complete without a turkey, and no turkey is complete without gravy. While many at-home chefs choose to make their turkey gravy from scratch, some time-savvy shoppers like to opt for a pre-made version instead. Trader Joe's offers a couple shelf-to-table gravy options, one of them being the Boxed Turkey Gravy. While this item is certainly convenient, it unfortunately lacks in a strong flavor and ends up tasting bland.
For only $1.69, this boxed gravy is inexpensive, and unfortunately, it tastes like it is. As one customer reviews states: "I had some a little while ago and it's honestly just bland and watery." Another Redditor agrees, saying: "It's just okay, simply average." While the thought of saving time on your gravy preparations may seem tempting, this is one item that I would recommend skipping out on for your Thanksgiving meal. Spending the extra time to make your own gravy may be worth it, or you can check out another better store-bought alternative.
Best: Spiced Cider
Thanksgiving dinner is about more than just the food, it is also about the delicious drinks as well. For me, one of the best drinks for fall is a glass of spiced apple cider, and Trader Joe's has one of my favorite store-bought versions. As a limited edition item, Trader Joe's Spiced Cider is one item fans look forward to seeing return to shelves every year. For $4.49, this drink is definitely worth the money, as it offers a robust apple flavor with a delicious spiced essence.
Customers love this drink, with one shopper raving that it is "non-alcoholic and incredibly tasty." Trader Joe's shoppers also love that it can be used for more than just drinking. As one shopper explains, "It is great over pork tenderloin, pumpkin purée, spices, sliced apples and onions, baked ... I also add it to my homemade crockpot pumpkin butter." Whichever way you choose to enjoy, it is clear that this spiced cider is a fan favorite, for good reason.
Worst: Teeny Tiny Apple Pies
As we mentioned earlier in this article, apple-based deserts are a staple for Thanksgiving. However, because of how difficult it can be to get the crust and filling just right, apple pies often become an item that customers choose to buy pre-made at a grocery store or bakery. While there are many great pre-made sweet and savory pies available at Trader Joe's, one pie product that I would skip out on purchasing is the Teeny Tiny Apple Pies.
While these pies look absolutely adorable, their appeal ends at the presentation. As one shopper stated: "It's a snotty (sorry) tasteless mess." Trader Joe's charges $5.49 for a package of four mini pies, but even with that low price, this is an item not worth your money. Another customer explains that they, "Had them last year. Took one bite and then returned them." While they may be convenient and look delicious, these mini pies are an item that could lead to an unhappy stomach on Thanksgiving Day.
Best: Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese
When you are crafting the perfect Thanksgiving Day menu, it can be easy to overthink the all-important role that side dishes play in the meal. One of my favorite side dishes that I bring to my Thanksgiving every year is this Trader Joe's Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese, a decadent and creamy option from the frozen aisle.
Butternut squash is one of my favorite flavors of fall, and this mac & cheese uses the ingredient perfectly while still allowing the blend of gouda, cheddar, and parmesan cheeses to shine through as well. One fan raves that this item "is far and away the absolute best frozen pasta meal I have ever had. I genuinely would not guess that it was frozen if someone had served it to me." Another fan offers serving suggestions, saying that it "pairs really well with mashed potatoes that have corn, peas, red pepper, onion, and brie chunks all mixed in." Whichever way you choose to indulge, this item is a great option to add to your Turkey-day feast.
Worst: Turkey Pot Pie
Unfortunately, not all sides are created the same, and while Trader Joe's has incredible items like the Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese, the store also has less satisfying side dishes like this Turkey Pot Pie. This item features white turkey meat, root vegetables, savory stuffing, and turkey gravy — all ingredients that should make it a perfect Thanksgiving dish. Unfortunately, the recipe for this item tastes off, leading to negative reviews from customers.
One shopper stated that "this was the most horrible pot pie ever ... tasted like it had too much lemon (or something sour tasting), and not enough seasoning (sage, thyme, etc.)." They go on to note that this dish doesn't contain enough vegetables, either. Another customer shared similar feedback, noting that the pie "was so sour" and "tasted soapy." Despite seeming like a great dish for this holiday occasion, the Trader Joe's Turkey Pot Pie is one shoppers recommend skipping out on.
Best: Butternut Squash and Caramelized Onion Tart
While Trader Joe's does a great job recreating classic Thanksgiving dishes, the grocery store truly shines when they decide to venture out to more adventurous and original items. As one of the store's most unique and gourmet side dishes, the Butternut Squash and Caramelized Onion Tart has immediately become a favorite item of mine, and the feeling is mutual amongst Trader Joe's customer fanbase.
This limited edition item features hearty ingredients and a perfect balance of savory and sweet flavors. One customer raves: "This is delicious!! My problem is I always want to eat it all in one day." Another customer shares: "I usually heat up one half at a time, and sprinkle with feta." Whichever way you choose to prepare, this item, along with many others on this list, is a truly inventive and incredible option to make your upcoming Thanksgiving meal a crowd-pleaser. While not every item is a surefire hit, it is evident that Trader Joe's does have an impressive roster of dishes that can help make your Thanksgiving dinner easy and delicious.