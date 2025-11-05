The Best And Worst Trader Joe's Thanksgiving Finds, According To Shoppers

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, which means that families all across the United States will be eagerly preparing for their families' annual feast. While many customers choose to laboriously make homemade dishes in the kitchen all day, other savvy shoppers choose to save time and money by shopping for side dishes and desserts at Trader Joe's.

Known for their festive variety of fall items, Trader Joe's can tick off many of the items on a shoppers Thanksgiving menu. From delicious desserts to appealing side dishes, the store features an impressive assortment of ready to eat items sure to please your guests. However, with the many delicious items that Trader Joe's offers, there are also some that are best left off of the dining table. Based on the reviews from real Trader Joe's shoppers, here are the best, and the worst, Thanksgiving finds you should buy and avoid before the holiday arrives this November.