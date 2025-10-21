11 Trader Joe's Pumpkin Picks That Actually Work For Dinner, Ranked

The fall season at Trader Joe's is a magical time, as the store's shelves and cases overflow with autumnal specialities, all at the chain's signature low prices. While the pumpkin spice drinks and desserts might get the most hype, there's also an intriguing lineup of savory fall foods that range from sauces and dips to snacks to full main courses. Many of these items feature the season's most celebrated ingredient: The humble pumpkin.

I decided to get my hands on every savory and savory-adjacent pumpkin item I could find at my local Trader Joe's to see what kind of fall dinners I could put together. Some of these items make a perfect meal right out of the container, while others work better as an element of a larger recipe. After tasting them all, I ranked them based on a few factors: Taste and quality, of course, but also versatility at the dinner table. Keep in mind that these items are only available for a limited time, and selection may vary from store to store. With that, pumpkin lovers, read on to find the best savory pumpkin items you'll want to grab while you can.