The Trader Joe's Frozen Find That Reinvents Chicken Pot Pie

Chicken pot pie is a classic comfort food that's great to make on your own from scratch, but is also commonly available in convenient frozen varieties. One recent addition to this broad lineup adds a relatively new twist to the usual format, and it comes from a store known for its diehard fans — Trader Joe's.

In 2025, Trader Joe's introduced its Handheld Chicken Pot Pie for a limited time. Just like the name says, each of the two pies inside every box are meant to be held while eating. This is a significant departure from the competition, which is typically a miniature whole pie that's not meant to be picked up and eaten.

The flaky crust of this handheld chicken pot pie is somewhat reminiscent of the Jamaican fast food of choice, beef patties. In those, well-seasoned ground beef is wrapped inside pastry dough and baked to produce a yellow-orange, ultra-flaky beef turnover. Trader Joe's chicken pot pies adopt a shape and flakiness common to Jamaican-style patties, but with chicken and vegetables inside instead of beef and diced peppers.