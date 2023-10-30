What You Should Know Before Ordering A Caesar Salad At The Costco Food Court

For many customers, the best part about shopping at Costco isn't just getting a good deal on your groceries. It's also grabbing a bite to eat at the food court. You can't go wrong with a hot dog and a drink for only $1.50 or a slice of pizza for $1.99. Some shoppers also enjoy Costco's Caesar salad, however, it isn't always as reliable an option compared to the food court's mainstays according to feedback online.

To ensure the pizza turns out the same every time, a machine is used to both flatten the dough and spread the sauce. And when it comes to the hot dogs, Costco leaves it up to the customers to put on their own toppings. With the Caesar salad on the other hand, there's more room for error, customers have noticed. "The chicken was slimy, limp wet lettuce, barely any cheese and they didn't have croutons," one shared on Reddit. "Plus, there were tomato skins and seeds on some of the chicken pieces." Comments under a TikTok review of the salad bring up similar complaints, though there are also some customers that claim to have never encountered any issues. Ultimately the quality of the Caesar salad seems to heavily depend on the employee who made it.