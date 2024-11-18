Review: Popeyes' Cajun Turkey Is More Than What Meets The Eye And Deserves A Spot At The Table

While Popeyes is considered by many to be the best fried chicken chain around, it does more than just serve chicken. In fact, for the third year in a row, this fast food chain is taking things up for the holidays by offering its signature Cajun-Style Turkey, while supplies last. This hand-rubbed, fully-cooked turkey is infused with the iconic Louisiana-style seasonings for which the brand has become so well-known. The turkey arrives frozen and ready-to-reheat right at your front door, or can be picked up at participating stores, making it a convenient way to take the guesswork out of picking the perfect Thanksgiving turkey.

This turkey, which weighs between 11 and 13 pounds and serves between 8 and 12 hungry guests, promises to be the ideal showcase for a Thanksgiving meal that is sure to knock your guests' socks off. To determine if this zesty, bold-flavored bird lived up to all its hype, I tested one out. As a professional chef who has made my fair share of turkeys throughout my nearly 18-year career, I admit, I was skeptical as to how good this turkey could possibly be. Find out if this bodacious bird is a Thanksgiving shortcut that is worth the investment or if you should just skip it.

