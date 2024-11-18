Review: Popeyes' Cajun Turkey Is More Than What Meets The Eye And Deserves A Spot At The Table
While Popeyes is considered by many to be the best fried chicken chain around, it does more than just serve chicken. In fact, for the third year in a row, this fast food chain is taking things up for the holidays by offering its signature Cajun-Style Turkey, while supplies last. This hand-rubbed, fully-cooked turkey is infused with the iconic Louisiana-style seasonings for which the brand has become so well-known. The turkey arrives frozen and ready-to-reheat right at your front door, or can be picked up at participating stores, making it a convenient way to take the guesswork out of picking the perfect Thanksgiving turkey.
This turkey, which weighs between 11 and 13 pounds and serves between 8 and 12 hungry guests, promises to be the ideal showcase for a Thanksgiving meal that is sure to knock your guests' socks off. To determine if this zesty, bold-flavored bird lived up to all its hype, I tested one out. As a professional chef who has made my fair share of turkeys throughout my nearly 18-year career, I admit, I was skeptical as to how good this turkey could possibly be. Find out if this bodacious bird is a Thanksgiving shortcut that is worth the investment or if you should just skip it.
Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.
Where to buy Popeyes' signature Cajun-Style Turkey and what it costs
Popeyes' signature Cajun-Style Turkey is available for a limited-time only, while supplies last. These turkeys can be purchased online for delivery to your front door within 1-3 business days. Birds are shipped Monday through Friday only, and arrive frozen solid. These turkeys sell for $99 each, plus sales tax, where applicable. Shipping is included in the cost. Multiple turkeys can be bought at a time, and orders can be amended within 24 hours of purchase.
These turkeys are also available for pick up from most Popeyes restaurants, though it is advisable to contact your local retailer to check availability. To find a local retailer, use the Store Locator feature on the Popeyes website. An order can then be placed online or in person from that specific location. To claim the pre-ordered turkey, visit the designated retailer from which you ordered during the pick up window on the date specified at the time of purchase. Be sure to save the receipt or Order Confirmation page to present to a Popeyes' team member at the selected retailer to claim your turkey.
How to prepare Popeyes' Cajun-Style Turkey
Popeyes' signature Cajun-Style Turkey arrives frozen. It requires 72 hours to thaw in the refrigerator, or can be thawed more rapidly by submerging it in a container filled with cold water that is left to run over the bird continuously. Once thawed, the bird can be removed from its plastic encasement, reserving any juices from the packaging. It should be set in a roasting pan lined with a rack, and the reserved juices should be poured into the bottom of the pan. Before putting the turkey in the oven, cover it tightly with aluminum foil.
This turkey is baked for an hour and a half covered, and another 30 minutes uncovered, until the internal temperature of the bird reads 140 degrees Fahrenheit using a meat thermometer that has been inserted into the thickest portion of the breast and all over the bird. The bird should be allowed to rest for approximately 20 minutes before it is carved and served.
When it comes to leftover turkey, there are a few mistakes people commonly make that can compromise safety and quality. First, the turkey should be refrigerated within two hours of removing it from the oven. To ensure the turkey reaches a temperature of 40 degrees Fahrenheit within six hours, it helps to divide the bird into smaller pieces and place these in shallow, airtight containers. It is recommended that these leftovers be consumed or frozen within three days.
What does Popeyes' Cajun-Style Turkey taste like?
Before delving into what this turkey tastes like, I have to address the obvious elephant in the room — its appearance. When I took the bird out of its original plastic wrapping, I noticed the hock lock, a heat-resistant nylon fastener that is used to secure the legs together during the cooking process, was starting to pull apart. I grabbed the bird by the hock lock and the neck end to move it to the roasting pan and its leg bone promptly popped out, shredding all the meat in that limb.
As the bird reheated, I noticed the other leg bone was beginning to pop out of the bird, too, and the hip joint was exposed. Additionally, the entire bird was slightly lopsided from the get-go, resulting in a rather drunken-looking turkey. Needless to say, all of this made for a not so pretty centerpiece for the Thanksgiving table.
That said, what this turkey lacked in looks, it made up for in flavor and texture. The meat was so moist I could literally pull it apart using my hands. The one intact leg had an enormous drumstick that was loaded with succulent dark meat. The breast meat, though perhaps just a touch more done than I enjoy it, was also quite juicy. And, all the meat was infused with a pleasant kick from the Cajun spices, which will make this leftover Thanksgiving turkey dynamite in a bunch of recipes.
Overall, its taste may be a 10, but its looks are a 3
This is the turkey for those who enjoy bold flavor. The Cajun heat and spices shone through in every delicious morsel of turkey. While the meat appeared slightly dry to the naked eye, underneath the crisp skin was a bird that was incredibly tender. If I were grading this turkey strictly on flavor and convenience, I'd give it a solid 10 out of 10.
That said, when it comes to looks, this turkey is an epic fail. If it was just the bone sticking out that was an issue, I could cover this up with some garnishes and call it a day. But, the whole bird looked out of whack, making it a disappointment in terms of being the showcase of your Thanksgiving dinner. This could potentially be remedied with a little more caution when removing the plastic wrapping, to begin with, but that's not guaranteed to solve the problem of the bird being crooked to begin with. For this reason, I give this turkey a score of 3 out of 10 in the visual appeal department.
Lastly, while the pan drippings would make the perfect turkey gravy, they will definitely need to be strained before doing so, as there is a lot of fat and gristle that is left behind from the thawing and reheating of the bird that settles in the bottom of the roasting pan. Again, this isn't a deal breaker, just something to be aware of that will require an extra step.