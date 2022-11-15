The Easy Way To Avoid A Deep Fried Turkey Explosion This Thanksgiving

There's bound to be some messiness involved in deep-frying a turkey, but Oregon Live offers a few tips for safe cooking, courtesy of the Clackamas Fire Department. We can't stress enough the importance of thawing your turkey. "Moisture causes hot oil to erupt," says the CFD.

Next, don't overdo it on the oil. The turkey will increase the volume of the pot by more than you think, causing the oil to spill over and cause a big mess and a fire hazard. The CFD's last tip seems obvious, but it's still worth mentioning: Be sure to fry your turkey outside of your home and far away from other wooden structures, on a "non-combustible surface" like gravel.

National Park Service seconds this advice and offers a simple way to use the right amount of oil. First, place your thawed turkey in the fryer and add enough water to cover the bird by half. Remove the turkey, mark the water level, dump the water, dry the pot thoroughly, and pour the oil into the marked spot.

You'll also want to have a fire extinguisher ready and keep an eye on the weather. If there's precipitation in the air, it can splatter against the ripping-hot oil and cause a similar problem as a frozen turkey. Finally, the National Park Service says to raise and lower the turkey slowly from its pot to avoid splatter and to stand "upwind" of the propane tank.