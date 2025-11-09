The Best Ways To Eat Capicola (That Aren't On A Sandwich)

If you haven't made capicola a regular feature of your shopping list, you're missing out. This Italian deli meat is the lesser-known, underrated sibling to ham, prosciutto, and pepperoni. Also known as gabagool (a term that anyone who ever watched "The Sopranos" will be aware of), coppa, and capocollo, it's made by curing a cut of pork that runs along the shoulder and neck of the pig in a mixture of wine, garlic, and spices. This mixture gives capicola a bold taste and a depth that some other deli meats can lack.

Capicola's spicy, briny taste gives sandwiches a real burst of life, but its punchiness also makes it a natural fit for a variety of other dishes. It's as good as a topping as it is as a filling, and it's perfect for pizzas or for crowning risottos or pastas. Its complex flavor also makes it a great choice to pair with milder notes, and it really sings in chicken and egg dishes. Plus, you can use it to make meals that might be a little boring, like your daily salad, into something special. Let's check out all of the ways this staple can be the star of the show.