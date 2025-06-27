Bulk Up Your Frozen Pizza With This Easy, Meaty Addition

While frozen pizzas can be the perfect way to throw together dinner in a pinch, they often don't have nearly enough toppings on them. However, with ingredients you likely already have in your fridge, you can bulk up a frozen pie and make it a much more substantial meal. Leftover deli meat is the perfect way to add heft and protein to your 'za.

Using deli meat to upgrade your frozen pizza can provide you with a meal that's more filling and flavorful than what comes out of the box. It's also great if you're sharing the pie with someone who doesn't want the same toppings as you, as you can cover half of it with your choice and let them customize their half.

You can even experiment with some underrated meats on your pizza – like pastrami. Charcuterie leftovers such as salami or prosciutto also make great additions to a frozen pie, just remember to add very thinly-sliced cured meats after the 'za has come out of the oven. In order to boost your frozen pizza to restaurant quality, start by letting it thaw a bit before cooking, though.