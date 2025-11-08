8 Grocery Smoked Salmon Brands Ranked From Worst To Best

Smoked salmon is just one of the delicious ways that salmon is prepared around the world. The art of smoking salmon was developed by indigenous people in what is now Alaska who used brining and smoke to preserve fish and imbue flavor.

Though the two types of preparation are often used interchangeably, there's actually a big difference between them, resulting in lox or smoked salmon. The brining process that produces lox doesn't involve smoke at all — the salmon is instead cured in salt. Over the years, the smoking method has traveled around the world, with new traditions emerging in various regions. In America, lox is generally harder to come by, and many people actually have smoked salmon on their mind when they order lox.

Smoked salmon is readily accessible at many local grocery stores, but not all brands are created equal. Buying any pre-packaged seafood at the grocery store can be a gamble (check out our guide on the best imitation crab brands). To help you avoid that costly trial and error, we tried eight Atlantic smoked salmon brands available at Kroger, Albertsons, and Walmart stores in Montana — see our methodology slide at the end for more details on our ranking process. Here is the best and worst smoked salmon you can buy in stores.