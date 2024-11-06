The Smoked Fish That Seriously Upgrades Grilled Cheese

There are two main types of smoked salmon: Hot-smoked and cold-smoked. The first one is brined and smoked at a high temperature, giving it an intense flavor and flaky texture. The latter, however, is only dry-cured, which helps to maintain the fish's silky nature. Many prefer hot-smoked salmon for cooked dishes because it fares better when heated, but ultimately, the choice comes down to your personal preference.

Unlike fresh salmon, which may require a bit of preparation, smoked salmon is as breezy as can be. It's good to go straight out of the package, so the only thing you need to do is layer it with the cheese and remaining ingredients of the sandwich before the whole thing hits the pan.

As for other additions, you can keep it simple with a bit of lemon (both zest and juice) and chopped herbs, commonly dill or chives. Briny capers or sliced red onion are also classic choices. You can even add a sweet heat with roasted capsicum. Fruits aren't off-limits, either. Add a few slices of avocado for a subtly nutty undertone or green apple as we did with our cheddar and apple grilled cheese sandwich recipe if you want a tart brightness instead. But hey, if you want to amp up the smokiness, bacon is never a bad idea.