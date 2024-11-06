The Smoked Fish That Seriously Upgrades Grilled Cheese
It's hard to pinpoint exactly what makes grilled cheese sandwiches so beloved. Perhaps it's the simple ingredients they're made from that comforts you with familiarity, the cheesy goodness melting right onto your taste buds, or the cherished memories they're deeply connected to. Whatever it is, there's no denying this dish's irreplaceable spot in our hearts and bellies. Every now and then, when its frequent appearance becomes repetitive, don't forget you can easily upgrade it. One ingredient is more than enough to switch things up in a grilled cheese, especially if it's smoked salmon we're talking about.
In grilled cheese sandwiches, where homemade comfort is the main allure, smoked salmon brings a touch of elegance. Piercing through the signature richness, its delicately smoky and briny taste brings nuance to the typically one-dimensional flavor profile. You get a familiar yet refined blend of savory, salty, and tangy notes that sets the sandwich apart from its common iteration.
What kind of smoked salmon to choose
There are two main types of smoked salmon: Hot-smoked and cold-smoked. The first one is brined and smoked at a high temperature, giving it an intense flavor and flaky texture. The latter, however, is only dry-cured, which helps to maintain the fish's silky nature. Many prefer hot-smoked salmon for cooked dishes because it fares better when heated, but ultimately, the choice comes down to your personal preference.
Unlike fresh salmon, which may require a bit of preparation, smoked salmon is as breezy as can be. It's good to go straight out of the package, so the only thing you need to do is layer it with the cheese and remaining ingredients of the sandwich before the whole thing hits the pan.
As for other additions, you can keep it simple with a bit of lemon (both zest and juice) and chopped herbs, commonly dill or chives. Briny capers or sliced red onion are also classic choices. You can even add a sweet heat with roasted capsicum. Fruits aren't off-limits, either. Add a few slices of avocado for a subtly nutty undertone or green apple as we did with our cheddar and apple grilled cheese sandwich recipe if you want a tart brightness instead. But hey, if you want to amp up the smokiness, bacon is never a bad idea.
Pairing smoked salmon with the right cheese is key
Generally speaking, any cheese that melts or stretches well is qualified for a grilled cheese sandwich. When you've got smoked salmon in the mix, consider going for ones that complement its flavors rather than completely overpowering it. Gruyère — one of the best cheeses to cook with – is a common pick. It melts beautifully and offers a mildly nutty taste that adds depth while still leaving room for other ingredients to shine. Another similar choice is Swiss cheese, which also has a nutty aroma, but it's slightly more subtle and accompanied by hints of sweetness. Muenster cheese is another lovely choice for when you're also aiming for an ultra-smooth, creamy texture.
If you're looking for something saltier and bolder, how about provolone cheese? And don't worry, there are different levels of intensity to perfectly fit your preference. Provolone dolce seamlessly melds into the fish with its buttery softness, while the more aged version – provolone piccante offers a sharp bite that excites the palate instantly.
Cream cheese, unconventional as it may be for a grilled cheese sandwich, is another pairing worth considering. After all, smoked salmon and cream cheese do make a pretty formidable duo as a dip and a bagel spread, so they might just blow you away when combined in a grilled cheese.