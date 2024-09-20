The Serving Method You Need For Delicious Smoked Salmon Appetizers
If you're having a dinner party, deciding what to serve as passed appetizers can be harder than planning the main meal. Smoked salmon is not only an elegant choice, but because it is salty and light, it can help stimulate your guests' appetite instead of spoiling it. The smoked salmon and cucumber combo certainly checks the boxes for a perfect hors d'oeuvre, whether you're serving finger food at a holiday party or inviting neighbors over for an appetizer-only dinner. Using small slices of cucumber, they are easy to consume in one or two bites, can be easily grabbed off a passing tray, and are not too messy to eat. And, if you use cucumber slices to replace blini or crackers, your appetizer will not only be lighter but also carb-free.
Making a smoked salmon and cucumber appetizer can be as simple as you want. You can make it quickly by slicing up the cucumber and placing small pieces of salmon on top, or get a little fancier with different ways of cutting the cucumber, adding a dairy spread between the cucumber and salmon and garnishing with an herb like dill. If you're celebrating a special occasion or just want to get fancier, sprinkle a little caviar on top. When it comes to a refreshing cucumber salmon crudité, the sky really is the limit.
Get creative with smoked salmon and cucumbers
The best type of cucumber for these appetizers is a garden or slicing cucumber, the dark green, smooth and thicker-skinned variety most common in supermarkets. Select firm cucumbers that don't have yellow spots or wrinkles, signs that the fruit is past peak freshness. Avoid using English and Persian cucumbers, which are smaller and narrower and won't hold the salmon and other toppings.
A few tips and tricks to remember when peeling and slicing the cucumbers. The outer peel has a slightly bitter taste but helps keep slices sturdy. If you prefer to remove the peel, cut thicker slices and go light on the toppings. For a decorative touch, use a vegetable peeler to create vertical stripes down the length of the cucumber. If you peel the cucumber completely and then score it vertically with a fork, your slices will look like they have small flower petals. You can also use a wide peeler to make long vertical slices, layer on the salmon and other toppings, and then roll the slices up into pinwheels. Or, make cucumber cups by cutting one-inch-thick pieces and scooping out the center.
For more contrast in flavor and texture, add a little cream cheese, crème fraiche, goat cheese, or thick yogurt. Top with dill or capers and onions for a Sunday morning breakfast feel. These canapé-style appetizers may seem a little retro, but they are a refreshing take on an old classic that your guests will love.