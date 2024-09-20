The Serving Method You Need For Delicious Smoked Salmon Appetizers

If you're having a dinner party, deciding what to serve as passed appetizers can be harder than planning the main meal. Smoked salmon is not only an elegant choice, but because it is salty and light, it can help stimulate your guests' appetite instead of spoiling it. The smoked salmon and cucumber combo certainly checks the boxes for a perfect hors d'oeuvre, whether you're serving finger food at a holiday party or inviting neighbors over for an appetizer-only dinner. Using small slices of cucumber, they are easy to consume in one or two bites, can be easily grabbed off a passing tray, and are not too messy to eat. And, if you use cucumber slices to replace blini or crackers, your appetizer will not only be lighter but also carb-free.

Making a smoked salmon and cucumber appetizer can be as simple as you want. You can make it quickly by slicing up the cucumber and placing small pieces of salmon on top, or get a little fancier with different ways of cutting the cucumber, adding a dairy spread between the cucumber and salmon and garnishing with an herb like dill. If you're celebrating a special occasion or just want to get fancier, sprinkle a little caviar on top. When it comes to a refreshing cucumber salmon crudité, the sky really is the limit.