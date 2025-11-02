Look Out For This Colorful 1960s Cookware At Antique Shops

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The vivid colors and fun, homey patterns of vintage cookware make it a popular thing to hunt for in thrift and antique stores. One brand that helped embody the 1960s aesthetic in cookware was Cathrineholm (sometimes erroneously translated as Catherine Holmes), a Norwegian company that initially made iron and agricultural goods before transitioning to enamelware in 1907. But midcentury Cathrineholm pieces are what makes the brand iconic.

Cathrineholm was known for the no less than 17 different colorways it put on its enameled steel cookware, including both solid colors and patterns. One designer, Grete Prytz Kittelsen, was responsible for some of the company's most iconic designs, including Lotus, produced between 1962 and 1965. It was named for the stylized lotus leaf patterns placed atop Cathrineholm's many enamel colors. Lotus was perhaps Cathrineholm's most popular product. It became such an iconic 1960s design that it even appeared in an episode of AMC's "Mad Men," a period drama celebrated for its historical accuracy. Ironically enough, Kittelsen herself was not a fan of the Lotus design, believing that the leaves added by Arne Clausen (a fellow Cathrineholm designer) ruined her color choices.