This Costco Produce Find Is Too Expensive, According To Shoppers
Costco is all about the deals. From constant loss leaders like the hot dog or rotisserie chicken, to the ever-changing bargains found in the online deals section on its app, people shop there for the low prices. That's why when something is more expensive at Costco than elsewhere, it feels like a betrayal. According to Reddit users, there's one product they find egregiously overpriced: the Cosmic Crisp apples.
One Reddit user complained, "Cosmic Crisp apples were 30% higher than local grocer." Without knowing where this person usually shops, it's difficult to confirm. Compared to Walmart, where they cost about $1.52 a pound, Costco's $2.12 a pound is a little less than 40% more. Places like Grocery Outlet are even cheaper. However, compared to Target's $3.24 a pound, it's a deal.
Ultimately, though, it feels like a place known for deals should have the best price. We aren't saying to stop buying Cosmic Crisp apples from Costco because of the price; only that, depending on where you live and what other options you have, keep your eyes open.
The other problem with Costco's produce
If only it were just about the price of the Cosmic Crisp apples, though. Many people replied with their dissatisfaction with the quality of the apples. "I bought apples last weekend and they were rotten from the inside out yesterday," one Reddit user complained. This is a common complaint and a reason we generally recommend skipping Costco's produce department altogether.
"I just use H Mart and Lotte for vegetables and fruit," another Reddit user said. Many other Redditors told of their similar tactics. Bananas, citrus, and berries got called out often for rotting quickly, and sometimes even being bad when they were purchased.
Keep in mind, however, if you're buying produce out of season, it doesn't matter where you're shopping; the quality won't be as high. As one Reddit user explained it, "the apples you get from February to September are picked early and transported far." We're certainly fans of shopping when produce is at its peak. If you need help, take a look at our month-to-month guide to purchasing your produce with the seasons.