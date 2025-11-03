This Costco Produce Find Is Too Expensive, According To Shoppers

Costco is all about the deals. From constant loss leaders like the hot dog or rotisserie chicken, to the ever-changing bargains found in the online deals section on its app, people shop there for the low prices. That's why when something is more expensive at Costco than elsewhere, it feels like a betrayal. According to Reddit users, there's one product they find egregiously overpriced: the Cosmic Crisp apples.

One Reddit user complained, "Cosmic Crisp apples were 30% higher than local grocer." Without knowing where this person usually shops, it's difficult to confirm. Compared to Walmart, where they cost about $1.52 a pound, Costco's $2.12 a pound is a little less than 40% more. Places like Grocery Outlet are even cheaper. However, compared to Target's $3.24 a pound, it's a deal.

Ultimately, though, it feels like a place known for deals should have the best price. We aren't saying to stop buying Cosmic Crisp apples from Costco because of the price; only that, depending on where you live and what other options you have, keep your eyes open.